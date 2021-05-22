The Public Pulse: Work ahead to defeat COVID; Religion, politics, policy

What we’ve lost

With the current administration only four months into its term, I am already feeling that I am missing things I used to have. Among them are $2 gasoline, low inflation, sensible federal spending, peace in the Middle East, an orderly southern border, when ability was more important than ethnicity, when schools educated rather than indoctrinated, a president that could answer pertinent questions, when people respected police and appreciated their service, being reminded by those in authority that America is a great country that has provided more freedoms to their citizens than any other nation in history of mankind, when American citizens came before non-citizens, when people with different opinions could discuss the issues without rancor, when “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” were considered classics and required reading for any educated person, when it was OK to read Dr. Seuss to your children without being considered a racist, when you had a government that thought you could make better decisions about important matters in your life than a bureaucrat in Washington.