





Worst road challenge

I challenge Alan Rowley’s “best worst road” (Pulse, March 14). We residents on 116th and Cryer Avenue have had our potholes filled for 32 years and the road only gets worse with each seasonal band aid.

Julie Holst, Omaha

LB name game

I love the euphemistic, warm and fuzzy names for bills from some of our legislators this session. There are also some very wordy bill names. I’ve decided to help by making them clearer. Here are just a few examples of more accurate names for some of this proposed legislation:

Now: Medical Ethics & Diversity Act. New: Legally, I Can Discriminate and Refuse You Medical Care Act

Now: Let Them Grow Act. New: No Lifesaving Treatment for You Act

Now: Sports & Spaces Act. New: I Don’t Want You on My Team Act

Now: Heartbeat Bill. New: We’re Not Doctors, But We Know What’s Best for You Bill

Now let’s change the numerical descriptions:

LB 635 to The Book Banning Bill

LB 371 to No Costumed Performances for Youth Bill or This is a Ridiculous Waste of Time Bill

LB 77 to Anyone Can Carry and Hide a Gun Even Though We Know Gun Violence is Now the Leading Cause of Death Among Children Bill. (That last one was a little long).

It’s good to know our legislature has all Nebraskans’ best interests at heart.

Laura Seyl, Omaha

World of narratives

Joseph Koll’s Public Pulse letter, “Jan. 6 security footage,” stated that Fox News has become a propaganda network, based on it’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that was broadcast on Tucker Carlson’s show. I guess he didn’t watch all the propaganda that CNN and MSNBC were spreading during the Russian Collusion Hoax, most of it was lies. That went on for years. I guess it depends on your point of view of what is fact, and what is propaganda. I get my news, and information from sources that I trust. I find podcasts an excellent source for news, along with journalists like Megyn Kelly, and Sharyl Attkisson who will give you both sides of the story, and then let you make up your own mind. We live in a world of narratives. That is what Koll’s letter about Fox News was all about. Narratives aren’t news, they are someone’s opinion.

Bradley Wardell, La Vista

Uncomfortable bill

I write this as an open letter to Sen. Tom Brewer and other members of the Nebraska Legislature: I think you folks have it all wrong when it comes to the “concealed carry without a permit.”

Let’s be real, if we’re going to go back to the “Wild, Wild West” days, let’s have folks put their sidearms on their hips and really go back to the days of “quick draw” and settling disputes that way. At least we’d know who was armed. I really think this is a great idea, don’t you, because it worked so well in the old days; or did it?

Wait, I think I remember reading that towns began having cowboys check their guns when they came into town, didn’t they? And then, when considering the issue of public safety, finally outlawed wearing guns altogether while in town. I wonder why the town fathers of that day didn’t just say, “It’s OK to be armed, but hide your weapons so nobody knows you have one until the shooting starts”? Why did those sages decide maybe it was important for people who were going to carry arms have some training in the safe use of those weapons? I guess they just didn’t care about the Second Amendment, eh?

Senator Brewer, perhaps folks in Gordon who you represent while living in Malcolm need to be armed to protect themselves. I really don’t know. But I do know I feel less comfortable with the idea of anyone over 21 years of age, with no required permit and no training, being able to carry a weapon concealed on their person. In fact, I feel very uncomfortable with the idea.

Robert Meyers, Omaha

LB 77

I just do not see or understand any logic with LB 77 concealed gun carry legislation. You would think after seven years of trying, Sen. Brewer would see this is not a good idea.

Our police already are challenged when they encounter individuals who have guns. In 2017, other supporters of Sen. Brewer’s legislation questioned why wearing a jacket to cover a pistol should require more restrictions. Again, where is the logic with this?

There is nothing in the Constitution which condones and or allows this. The Second Amendment was designed for militias. It states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Do we have a militia in Nebraska?

Joe Valenti, Omaha

Consequences

Mervin Vannier wrote about the efforts of members of the military to be reinstated after having lost their jobs due to their refusal to be vaccinated (“Military status in limbo”). He ended his letter stating, “What happened to freedom of choice?”

To this, I would reply they had indeed exercised their freedom of choice. They chose to refuse the vaccine, knowing that they would be separated from the service if they did so.

So, my question to Mr. Vannier is: What happened to accepting the consequences of one’s choices? And what happened to following the military chain of command?

John Tremont, Omaha

Buffett’s own words

Don Sloter states in his Pulse letter “Bad idea,” that if Warren Buffett thinks the streetcar system is a bad idea, then it’s a bad idea.” I believe Mr. Sloter fails to remember, as do others, that Mr. Buffett was also quoted as saying during the last mayoral election: “We’ve got good leadership,” he said. “Good leadership should not be taken for granted.”

City Hall denied voters a voice in the proposed streetcar system process, and I believe City Hall is the reason why Omaha streets are full of potholes after each winter season. I strongly encourage critics to throw their hat into the next mayoral race.

I also suggest the same critics seeking the “big chair” orchestrate a sit-down with Mother Nature. The talk that a streetcar is not conducive to the lifestyle of Omaha is like trying to predict the weather — nobody knows for sure. Potholes happen. They can be patched and claims of vehicle damage can be filed.

The City of Omaha has been and continues to be in very capable hands, but if some feel a change is necessary then keep this old adage in mind: Exercise makes you look better naked — so does alcohol. Your choice.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

Screeching halt

The March 6 article regarding State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh praising herself for holding up the work of the Legislature disgusted me. She is being paid to make laws for Nebraska, not to crow that she can shut down the work for days.

She is even harming her own party who are trying to submit their bills. Her comment on LB 574 being “hate against children” is false.

Those supporting the bill want to protect children.

Mary Andrews, Omaha

Downward spiral

More shootings and more people killed or seriously injured. And in Nebraska, the carry without permit bill is making progress. The next time a grade school student brings a gun to school, who will be responsible? I lay it at the feet of our esteemed unicameral. I feel ashamed to acknowledge this could happen in this state that I love. What has happened to make that even an issue?

Dean Pierce, Omaha

Why be pro-streetcar?

In response to B.L. Cork who who promoted the idea that the streetcar and ORBT are a waste of money and stated, “Tell me I am wrong” (Pulse, Feb. 28). Well, you’re wrong.

People complaining about taxpayers having to pay for the streetcar and demanding a vote on it don’t pay attention to the fact bond purchasers will pay for it, not taxpayers. So quit whining about not having a chance to vote on the streetcar. As our former mayors and many business leaders have shown through their support, the streetcar is great for the long-term vision and growth of Omaha. It’s an extension of our public transit system, a new “shot in the arm” as an urban vitalization tool for the long-term future.

I’m glad we have visionary leadership looking beyond the short-term.

Paul Jeffrey, Omaha