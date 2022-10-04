The Public Pulse: Wounded Knee land sale; Education board candidates; On Scott Frost

Education board
Lauren Wagner’s article “OPS, UNO partner for teaching programs” regarding positive steps being taken to address the teacher shortage in Nebraska was refreshing.
Teachers are a critical resource for our Nebraska economy. We also have a shortage of workers to fill jobs, and need a strong school system to entice families to move here to fill those jobs and educate and prepare our children to enter the workforce and participate in our community. Another article on the front page “Hurricane makes landfall, but ‘worst is yet to come’” illustrates one of the challenges all of us are facing as our earth warms, whether hurricanes in Florida or drought in Nebraska.
People are also reading…
Consequently, after reading the article “Ed board candidates spar over hot-button issues,” I decided I will vote for Deb Neary. Her responses were focused on the educational success of all Nebraska’s children — not on hyperbole.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
On Scott Frost
Wayne Rupp’s Pulse letter “Finishing last,” says Scott Frost’s first error was bringing his coaching assistants from central Florida with him. This
made him a victim of the famous statement by Leo Durocher “nice guys finish last.” Wrong. His mistake was not bringing the players.
Elroy Hervey, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse September 2022
Pulse writer says Scott Frost's loyalty to his assistant coaches may have led to the Huskers coach's downfall at UNL.
Pulse writer says the public hearing about local property tax increases was a waste of time.
Pulse writer says HR 8717 will improve the long-term solvency of Social Security.
Candidate Angie Lauritsen is truly capable of rising above partisan politics if elected to Legislative District 36, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer questions the sense of fairness of the Nebraska Board of Pardons in the case of Earnest Jackson.
The University of Nebraska should stop wasting time and money and give the head coaching job to Mickey Joseph for the next five years, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the formation of Charles Herbster's new PAC will make the Nebraska Legislature more partisan.
The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Husker football; Biden's divisive message; Disparities in healthcare access
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the the state of Husker football.
Pulse writer offers perspective as the parent of an LGBTQIA child.
Pulse writer praises editors of Lee Enterprises’ Nebraska daily newspapers for standing up for student journalists.
Nebraska's judicial accountability and oversight system is in need of significant reform, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness an economic drag; Support for Bacon; Unicameral anniversary
Pulse writer says President Biden's plan for forgiving student loans will create a drag on the economy.
The Public Pulse: Pillen is censoring himself; Thoughts on Scott Frost; National Assisted Living Week
Pulse writer says a debate is the best place and an most efficient way for candidates to convey their message to Nebraskans.
Tony Vargas brings a perspective that can better represent the interests of District 2, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer sounds off on Husker football, and offers to be the next head coach.
The Public Pulse: Paper carrier celebrates 50 years; Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month; NU fight song
Pulse writers give praise to hard-working newspaper carrier celebrating 50 years.
Congressman Bacon has a dismal voting record on Labor and Retiree issues, Pulse writer says.
Downtown jazz club is a “Jewell” in our midst, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Praise for religious-order schools; Value of home visiting program; The house of Husker football
Pulse writers praise Creighton Prep and Marian high schools for setting their own policies on gender identity.
Cancelling thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt is a mistake, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Malcolm X deserves to be the next induction into Nebraska's Hall of Fame.
Pulse writer says Nebraskans deserve a full investigation into the ethanol plant blamed for illness and widespread contamination in Mead.
Student journalists at Grand Island Northwest High School should be proud of their work, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer was inspired by article on Duane Hansen paddling an 846-pound pumpkin 38 miles down the Missouri River.
Pulse writer says that student loans should be the responsibility of the students, not the taxpayers.
Pulse writer says look to Husker volleyball to brighten your mood.