The Public Pulse: Wounded Knee land sale; Education board candidates; On Scott Frost

Education board

Teachers are a critical resource for our Nebraska economy. We also have a shortage of workers to fill jobs, and need a strong school system to entice families to move here to fill those jobs and educate and prepare our children to enter the workforce and participate in our community. Another article on the front page “Hurricane makes landfall, but ‘worst is yet to come’” illustrates one of the challenges all of us are facing as our earth warms, whether hurricanes in Florida or drought in Nebraska.