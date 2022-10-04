 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Wounded Knee land sale; Education board candidates; On Scott Frost

Education board

Lauren Wagner’s article “OPS, UNO partner for teaching programs” regarding positive steps being taken to address the teacher shortage in Nebraska was refreshing.

Teachers are a critical resource for our Nebraska economy. We also have a shortage of workers to fill jobs, and need a strong school system to entice families to move here to fill those jobs and educate and prepare our children to enter the workforce and participate in our community. Another article on the front page “Hurricane makes landfall, but ‘worst is yet to come’” illustrates one of the challenges all of us are facing as our earth warms, whether hurricanes in Florida or drought in Nebraska.

Consequently, after reading the article “Ed board candidates spar over hot-button issues,” I decided I will vote for Deb Neary. Her responses were focused on the educational success of all Nebraska’s children — not on hyperbole.

Marcia Anderson, Omaha

On Scott Frost

Wayne Rupp’s Pulse letter “Finishing last,” says Scott Frost’s first error was bringing his coaching assistants from central Florida with him. This

made him a victim of the famous statement by Leo Durocher “nice guys finish last.” Wrong. His mistake was not bringing the players.

Elroy Hervey, Omaha

