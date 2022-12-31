The Public Pulse: Wounded veterans; Nebraska values; On Medicare Advantage







Wounded warriors

I just watched a TV ad and it made me angry. Why should it take a private charity begging for money to provide suitable housing to fit (veterans’) needs. Why is our federal government not doing it? Our government was responsible for sending these men and women into conflict. We owe them more than just the VA. This should be a top priority in the budget. They find billions for Ukraine, migrants, green energy projects and student loan forgiveness. Are any of them more deserving of funds than our wounded veterans? I don’t believe so. They gave their all in defense of this country and we should give them all they need to obtain suitable shelter.

Donald Busenbark, Sr., Omaha

Nebraska values

Around election time, we hear a lot of candidates throwing around the phrase “Nebraska values”. I like to think the basis for our state’s values is always trying to do the right thing, no matter the cost. We don’t build a huge lake or long canal exposing more water to evaporation during a worldwide drought. A city doesn’t build a streetcar system limited to a small section of that city when it causes utility costs to go up for people who live outside that city.

If a woman becomes pregnant, we expect, or hope, the man in the relationship will provide both financial and emotional support for both the woman and the child to the best of his abilities. Likewise, if our state — by the force of law — requires a woman to carry her pregnancy to term, our state should step up and provide financial support to that woman and child. Any anti-abortion law should include free prenatal care, free daycare and free medical care for that child.

If we always try to do the right thing, then we can be proud of our “Nebraska values”.

Steve Rule, Ralston

Collecting dust

I respect Mr. Frank Adkisson’s (Dec. 24) comments regarding my piece on Medicare Advantage. An objective reading of both articles reveals the obvious — Medicare Advantage clearly costs less upfront but significantly limits treatment options later if a serious problem arises. In addition, as Mr. Adkisson admits, insurers make more money off Advantage plans and preferentially promote them over supplements.

Two other important points need to made, though. First, health care decisions are not just a consumer choice like buying a Ford or a Chevy, or in Mr. Adkisson’s example, a VHS over a Betamax. Health care coverage can be deadly serious. Hence, my concerns for the higher denial rate for medical services in Advantage plans, as well as worsened outcomes in cancer care and diabetes.

Second, VHS, Betamax, DVDs, and streaming services are lifestyle items purchased out of pocket. You won’t die if you don’t have them. Medicare, on the other hand, is paid largely out of the Trust Fund.

What happens when Advantage plans bleed the Trust Fund dry? It may not be VHS and Betamax products collecting dust in the basement. It may be us.

Caveat emptor.

Donald Frey, Omaha

Who is at fault?

The question is: Who is to blame for the amount of taxes a person or company pays to the government — federal and state? The answer is: Congress!

A person or company has to follow — or should follow — the rules Congress have written for fair taxation according to the committee, not a private citizen or sitting president. We all have the option of filing our taxes according to these rules that Congress has given to the IRS to administrate fairly to all taxpayers.

IRS can and should pursue lack of payment of taxes. If they fail to do so, who is at fault? The answer: Congress, due to either not enough oversite of collection of taxation or failing to fund the IRS to enable it to do its assigned job.

Congress is going after Trump in part because he would not show his tax statements that showed he was able to avoid paying taxes. Trump said his accountants filed taxes and was able to show his business, Trump Enterprises, owed no taxes. Also, they said he overvalued his assets to the bank. The bank doesn’t want to loan money, because they feel the property is not worth that much, and that’s on them. The city/state has the right to question the value of property for taxation.

Congress needs to fix the problem in the tax laws, not cry wolf when someone follows the requirements they wrote. Mr. Warren Buffett stated when Bill Clinton (a Democrat) was president that the tax system wasn’t fair. He quoted he paid more taxes than his personal secretary does. Who is at fault? Congress!

Clayton Monical, Ralston

Clear picture

Kudos to the World-Herald for their Q&A with Jim Pillen. It painted a clear picture as to why Pillen refused to debate — no semblance of any sort of research done on any issue, no concrete details on anything, and nothing but “gee whiz” and assumptions as to how poorly government is run in this state. If that is his true opinion, here’s hoping that he does not select Pete Ricketts as the next senator (assuming Pillen has read enough to at least realize that Ricketts has been governor for the last eight years). Pillen used “I’m not a politician” as his weak defense against having to debate an opponent. As he will be taking on the job of governor and has, in fact, entered the political realm, what will be the excuse next time? People get the government they deserve, and Nebraskans deserve no pity for continuing to vote against their own self-interests. And we wonder why the best and brightest leave the state. Gee, whiz.

Michael Zack, Omaha

On politics

The divisive nature of politics has caused many to tune it out for their own sanity. Life offers enough challenges without having to add politics to the mix.

I hear it all the time: “I just don’t do politics.” But whether we like it or not, nearly every aspect of our material life is impacted by public policy; few have the luxury to ignore it.

Excluding politics from polite society serves only those in power; a democracy without the voice of the masses is no democracy.

Nathan Leach,

Kearney, Nebraska

Local politics

Days before the last election, an Omaha non-profit hospital granted a congressional candidate an extensive photo op tour which included their preemie unit, their helicopter and posing with upper management on the eve of an infectious disease trifecta.

Douglas County just re-elected a county attorney who has proclaimed himself to be “a law and order guy” who supports and voted for his fellow “law and order guy” Donald Trump.

Now we have Omaha’s police chief and mayor publicly commenting on a federal grand jury investigation involving opponents of candidates they endorsed in the last election, an investigation that is supposed to be secret as heck before any indictments are issued.

To me, this all screams nasty partisan politicking.

Bonnie Price, Omaha

Streetcar folly

Knock, knock, knock.

Hello Mayor Stothert and city council members. Can you hear us? Aside from you, the president of Mutual of Omaha and Jay Noddle, where are the people of Omaha who support the idea of an expensive, inflexible and outdated streetcar?

We have heard from many concerned citizens, former engineers from Omaha’s world class international construction company, and national transit consultants who seriously question the wisdom and viability of this project. Now, it looks like even the opinion of the world’s top investor is being totally disregarded (Pulse Dec. 29, 2022). Even though it appears the chance of the voice of this proud fourth generation Omaha resident being heard is miniscule, I join the chorus of many others to beg you to please stop this obsession with the streetcar plan. Do you really want this folly to be your legacy?

Jim Clark, Omaha