The Public Pulse: Writers give their support to local candidates

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after Oct. 25. No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.

Kleine support

Kudos to World-Herald staff writer Todd Cooper for his very informative article regarding the candidates running for county attorney — Kleine vs Pantos. Their knowledge, experiences, strengths and weaknesses are quite contrasting. Don Kleine’s quote, “This isn’t a race for student council” says it all. I will definitely be voting for Mr. Kleine.

Dan Geier, Omaha

Blood support

Having attended the last two Downtown Rotary luncheons, I found that Carol Blood was knowledgeable of the history and the problems of every issue facing Nebraska. She knew the in-depth details of school financing and education standards, access problems to health care — particularly for rural citizens, lack of prison rehabilitation and mental health services, transportation funding and construction, needed rural broadband, lack of strategic plans for state services, the St. Francis debacle, property tax reform, etc.

Jim Suttle, Omaha

Clerc support

As a resident of Bellevue, I’m writing to let more voters know about one of our local candidates for Bellevue Public School Board: Christine Clerc.

Christine is a life-long resident of Bellevue, and with her experience and knowledge as a mother, a healthcare professional, and active member of the community, I believe she can bring a fresh perspective to the Bellevue School Board. Should we elect her, Christine’s goals are rooted in strengthening support for our teachers, students and their families by improving access to resources, benefits and championing the district’s “Culture of Belonging.” Christine would also press for greater community engagement with both the school board and our local schools, as well as holding the board and schools to a high level of accountability and fiscal responsibility.

If we want our community to grow and thrive as our country and the whole world continues to change and evolve, the best place to start is ensuring that our children have a solid educational foundation. If we elect Christine Clerc to Bellevue Public School Board, she will work to make sure Bellevue’s kids will have all they need to get the best education and experience our community has to offer.

Anne Yankus, Bellevue

Raikes support

I’ve spent my lifetime in higher education. What we can teach our students in higher education depends so much on how well K-12 teachers taught these students when they were younger. Nebraskans are lucky that our children learn in such strong K-12 schools — mine certainly benefited.

Actually, luck has little to do with it. Our schools are excellent because teachers, administrators, parents and board members have poured their talents and energies into making them excellent.

I urge you to vote for Helen Raikes for the State Board of Education. An educator herself, she has strong values and good ideas. She will work hard to ensure that our schools remain strong.

Richard Edwards, Denver

(former Nebraskan)

Not the rule

I read with interest Dr. Karla Lester’s remarks (Pulse, Sept. 25) regarding feeding children free meals in school. I doubt anyone disagrees with her sentiment that no child should grow up with insufficient food. However, she blames the government for child hunger. She states discontinuance of federal handouts to feed children free meals at schools is the root cause. I disagree.

Parents are responsible for feeding their children, not taxpayers. Our socialist government continues to pick up the ever-increasing financial burden for parents who won’t take care of their offspring. In fact, during COVID, schools here in Gretna provided free meals to everyone at taxpayer expense. The economist Thomas Sowell wrote, “No society ever thrived because it had a large and growing class of parasites living off those who produce.” I firmly agree with his statement.

With that said, I strongly believe there are exceptional cases requiring taxpayers to feed children whose parents are incapable of providing support. However, this should be the exception, not the rule.

Jan Frye, Gretna