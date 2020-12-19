The Public Pulse: Wrong priorities by Douglas County; Election debate; $5 million man

Wendy Leitch, Omaha

Let's not repeat this

In listening to the Senate hearing on Thursday morning specifically on voter irregularities, they were talking about a recent poll that was taken. Here is what they found out: Eighty percent of Republicans believe there was definite voter fraud, and even 16% of Democrats also believe there was voter fraud. Whether you believe it or not, let me just leave you with just one more "fact". It is a fact, as stated by Rudy Giuliani publicly in a press conference, that there are now over 1,000 sworn affidavits under penalty of a felony from people who have reported voter fraud.

Once again, believe whatever you want, but the one thing most of us can probably agree on is there needs to be serious changes in how we vote in this country. Neither side should ever have to go through this nightmare again.

Chuck Petersen, Omaha

Word and meanings

If abortion is “health care," prison is "free housing."

J.F. Johnson, Omaha

Not worth $5 million