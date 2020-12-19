The Public Pulse: Wrong priorities by Douglas County; Election debate; $5 million man

Wrong priorities
Tuesday was the last day on the Board for Douglas County Board members Clare Duda (28 years on the board) and Marc Kraft (12 years). Unfortunately, they sealed their final legacies by pushing to use $10 million in COVID CARES Act money to pay for cost overruns at the beleaguered $120 million Juvenile Justice Center that has now broken ground. This facility will house huge courtrooms, luxurious offices for lawyers and the Juvenile Detention Center. The Nebraska Jail Standards Commission recently wrote a letter to the board stating that the proposed Juvenile Detention Center is too small. This is a fact that Our Omaha and concerned citizens have been arguing for two years.
Funds that were designated to help victims of the pandemic should never be used to fund a wasteful construction project. The pandemic is not over. That $10 million should be used for rent, utility, small business and food assistance. The systems are in place. The county simply has to continue the programs.
The best solution is to renovate the existing Douglas County Youth Center on 42nd and Woolworth, which has a capacity that meets Jail Standards, at a savings of $15 million, and use the savings to fund the cost overruns.
We will never know whether the architecture, construction, or management of the $120 million building project are the best or the most cost effective because under the leadership of Duda and Kraft, no bids were taken. The project has been plagued by behind-closed-doors activities and relinquishment of the project to a private corporation.
Gregory Sechser, Omaha
Election was fair
Fact: The 2020 presidential election was “the most secure in American history.” This was stated in a Nov. 12 press release from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency division of Homeland Security.
In the 50-plus lawsuits filed by President Trump’s attorneys, no proof of fraud was presented other than hearsay. The judges were a mix of Republicans and Democrats and included Trump nominees.
William Barr, the attorney general, said that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome: “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”
All 50 states investigated claims of fraud and found nothing that would have changed the results. All 50 states have certified their votes whether they were Republican- or Democratic-led states.
I don’t know how many legitimate sources one needs to believe something, but the four I just mentioned are enough for me. By all provable standards, the election was fair.
Trump is free to declare anything he wants, but that doesn’t mean he is correct.
Wendy Leitch, Omaha
Let's not repeat this
In listening to the Senate hearing on Thursday morning specifically on voter irregularities, they were talking about a recent poll that was taken. Here is what they found out: Eighty percent of Republicans believe there was definite voter fraud, and even 16% of Democrats also believe there was voter fraud. Whether you believe it or not, let me just leave you with just one more "fact". It is a fact, as stated by Rudy Giuliani publicly in a press conference, that there are now over 1,000 sworn affidavits under penalty of a felony from people who have reported voter fraud.
Once again, believe whatever you want, but the one thing most of us can probably agree on is there needs to be serious changes in how we vote in this country. Neither side should ever have to go through this nightmare again.
Chuck Petersen, Omaha
Word and meanings
If abortion is “health care," prison is "free housing."
J.F. Johnson, Omaha
Not worth $5 million
The end of this coaching staff’s third year results in another losing season. The level of acceptance by the coaches from a quality of play is not at an expected nor acceptable level by the fans. After three years, there is no aspect of improvement in any area of this program.
At Scott Frost’s hiring press conference he stated that the Big Ten had to adjust to his offense. Well it’s apparent that the 13 team defensive coordinators figured out how to defend the sweep play running to the left or right -- they adjusted just fine.
This is what a $5 million coach has for results for Husker Nation?
Kelly Kaluza, Papillion
Act of kindness
What a surprise we had pulling up to a Scooter’s window last weekend to find the car before us had paid for our order. Certainly a random act of kindness. Thank you so much. Our day was brightened.
Gary and Beth Bowen, Omaha
