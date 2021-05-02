The Public Pulse: Yes to a pedestrian-only Old Market; Misplaced loyalty; Constitution

Government is already way too big and invasive in peoples’ lives. I would have said We the People but, Biden informed us that We the People is the government. How absurd and audacious.

Lastly, I’ve heard it said that when the parasite, the government in this case, overwhelms the host (We the People), the host dies! God help We the People!

Jim Bassett, Bellevue

It’s for us to decide

Is it a false argument, when arguing constitutional decisions, that we believe we know what the framers of our Constitution thought?

We treat them as as deities, their words etched in stone tablets. Or, we interpret what they said, in their day, as to how it should apply in the present.

But they were human beings, capable of changing their minds based on what they knew at the time in their society. But what if they knew, then, how our society and technology have changed? Would they have a different constitutional view if they had high-capacity, rapid-fire weapons killing so many colonists, instead of a flint lock musket? Or a military with the destructive power that was unthinkable in their time?