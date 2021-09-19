The Public Pulse: Yes to conservation easements; OPS pathways; Redistricting solution

Jim Esch, Omaha

2nd District solution

There is a simple, elegant solution to the problem of congressional redistricting in Nebraska. All that is required is a nonpartisan approach and giving up gerrymandering to protect incumbents. My self-appointed committee of one proposes the following: District 1 would include all of southeast Nebraska including Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Saline and Jefferson Counties. District 2 would include all of Douglas, Dodge, Washington and Burt Counties.

This plan avoids the ugly splitting of Nebraska’s larger counties and cities. The size of the districts would be within 1% of the ideal population numbers.

I would also propose that the Legislature consider a different approach to state legislative districts. Give up the goal of maintaining existing district boundaries and numbers. Currently many senators seem to feel that they own their district. This just encourages more gerrymandering. Perhaps all seats should be up for reelection following redistricting. I know that this would require changes in term limits rules, but it might be well worth the effort.

Michael Yankus, Plattsmouth

Afghanistan, Vietnam