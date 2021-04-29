The Public Pulse: Yes to nonpartisan primaries; Border failure; Kader's vital help

Farming, carbon

The term “climate solutions” brings images of turn off the lights and carpooling to mind, but farmers and ranchers are vitally important in the fight against climate change. Our grasslands with deep roots and healthy soils have the natural ability to capture and store carbon. With the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA), Nebraskan farmers will be able to add the existing voluntary carbon market to their portfolio of options, and receive the credit for their land stewardship. It is a very practical solution, a true win-win. But farmers aren’t the only ones who could benefit from the GCSA.

According to Audubon’s recent climate report, two-thirds of North American birds are at risk of extinction due to rising temperatures and climate-related events. As a lifelong Nebraskan and a person who loves birds and going birdwatching, this is a frightening statistic. The GCSA is an action we can take now, it’s a good fit for Nebraska and it’s good for the birds.

I would like to thank Sen. Deb Fischer for her support of this important bipartisan legislation and strongly encourage other representatives to join.

Kristal Stoner, Lincoln, Neb.

Kader’s vital help