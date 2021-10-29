The Public Pulse: Yes to paper tickets; Climate crisis; Heaven and grace

Yes to paper tickets
As a follow-up to Stan McLaughlin’s excellent letter on these pages on Oct. 16, it’s time to look at the real reason venues want to use e-tickets. It has nothing to do with health concerns and everything to do with e-tickets costing less to use than paper tickets.
There is no scientific study that says the use of e-tickets on a cell phone is safer health-wise than paper tickets. Quite the contrary. Cell phones have batteries. Batteries generate heat. Heat helps germs multiply. People are always handling their phones (constantly if they are under 40) and putting them close to their mouth and nose. It’s a germ zoo.
There is potentially more danger for an usher to scan a germ-laden cell phone than to scan a thin piece of cardboard. Reputable venues (such as OPA) will provide paper tickets to patrons upon request — but this extra step shouldn’t be necessary. Patrons should have the option to select e-tickets or paper tickets at the point of purchase (online or at the window).
During this Halloween season, it’s time to drive a stake through the heart of mandatory e-tickets.
Edward L. Burchfield, Bellevue
Climate crisis
The U.S. government has rung alarm bells about the malign results of climate change before, especially its expected affects vis a vis military affairs and environment. Never, however, have reports to the president laid out the depth, range and destructive power of global warming as these did on Oct. 21, 2021, involving plans across nearly all government departments and agencies.
The leading theme of the reports often is national security, a broad umbrella under which many malign influences may gather, from rising problems related to immigration to tensions over resources opening as the Arctic ice cap melts. Senior financial advisors also released discussions of climate change’s effects “as an emerging threat ... to the U.S. economy.”
Taken together, these many reports encompass a new focus of activity on climate change across the entire U.S. government, a favorite theme of President Joe Biden, which sharply contrasts with that of ex-president Donald Trump, who described climate change as a hoax invented by Democratic radicals, the Chinese, and any number of other so-called enemies. The new emphasis also came a few weeks before a world-wide conference on the subject in Glasgow, Scotland, as well as following a year of climate-caused major disasters — fires, floods, and more — around the world.
Denizens of the Earth will have to wait (in a world where we have precious little time) to see whether all of these reports do anything other than produce — what else? — a lot of hot air.
Bruce E. Johansen, Ph.D., Omaha
Not a political statement
Chuck Petersen comments (Oct. 26 Pulse) are so out of touch with reality.
The president’s fence around his home is part of the security that is required for the president of the United States. This is not a political statement but a security issue.
The issue at the boarder is one that all Americans have concerns about. This is not a Republican or Democratic issue.
We need to understand that what happens in other lands can and will affect us. Realize that conditions are so bad elsewhere that people would risk their lives to come for a better life. Just like your family did many years ago.
Andrew Williams, Omaha
Heaven and grace
Stephen P. Horn of Blair (Oct. 23 Pulse) is mistaken about God and heaven. No one can work hard to get to heaven. It is only by God’s grace through faith in Christ Jesus that one gets there.
His thinking that it is not fair that those not planted getting into heaven reminds me of the story Jesus told about workers hired for the pay of denarius for one day’s work while others who were hired later in the day received the same pay. The ones hired first complained that it was not fair, but the owner told them that he has the right to be generous to the other workers.
Entering the Kingdom of God is not about how long one has been a believer; it is about grace.
Limbo has never been a correct Christian teaching, as Mr. Horn seems to think. It may have been taught by some in the Roman Catholic Church, but not in Lutheran churches.
Stephen Hillman, Omaha
Welcoming a baby
Regarding Thursday’s Oct. 14 Pulse letters by Richard Lane Bailey and BK Chaney:
The words zygotes and fetus never crossed our minds when we found I was pregnant. At that moment we found out we were going to have a baby, not a zygote or fetus. We were so happy and happened four more times in our lives.
Strange it is that people that want a child it is called a baby from day one, and people that don’t want a baby and pro-abortion call it by names that never crossed our minds.
With all the contraceptives now available, why are so many babies needing to be aborted?
Nola Reed, Lexington, Neb.