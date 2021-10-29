The Public Pulse: Yes to paper tickets; Climate crisis; Heaven and grace

The president’s fence around his home is part of the security that is required for the president of the United States. This is not a political statement but a security issue.

The issue at the boarder is one that all Americans have concerns about. This is not a Republican or Democratic issue.

We need to understand that what happens in other lands can and will affect us. Realize that conditions are so bad elsewhere that people would risk their lives to come for a better life. Just like your family did many years ago.

Andrew Williams, Omaha

Heaven and grace

Stephen P. Horn of Blair (Oct. 23 Pulse) is mistaken about God and heaven. No one can work hard to get to heaven. It is only by God’s grace through faith in Christ Jesus that one gets there.