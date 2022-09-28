The Public Pulse: You earned it, you keep it; Urban chants; Taxation without representation

HR 8717

Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota is working on a bill, HR 8717, You Earned It, You Keep It. It will repeal federal tax on Social Security beginning in 2023.

It will be fully paid by extending the Social Security wage cap from $147,000 a year to $250,000 a year.

A nonpartisan analysis shows it will also improve long-term solvency of Social Security.

Before you vote in the next election, it would be wise to ask who will support this bill. Ask the person you think so highly of if they are willing to give up a little of their money so that you can keep more of yours. It is an excellent way to see how much they care about you and are worthy of your vote.

Linda Bradbury, Omaha

Urban chants

I am a life long Husker fan. Ever since birth, I have been corn-fed and dressed in red, and have supported the team through thick and thin. While I was disappointed with the play and score of the OU game, I was more disappointed by the chants for Urban Meyer.

Rather than support our student athletes during this time of transition, some fans chose to abandon them and the interim coaching staff, and root for someone who has never been a part of the program. I grew up hearing how smart and intelligent our fans are, but I don’t think that is the case any longer. At the very least, it doesn’t describe those fans doing the chanting.

I certainly have my opinion on the qualities that should be found in our next coach (and Mr. Alberts if you are reading this, I think the next coach should be an outstanding line coach), I think the most important thing a true fan can do at the moment is stand up and cheer for our men, our coaches, our team. It won’t mean that we agree with what we see, but it does mean we have the backs of our Husker athletes.

Scott C. Mateer, Savannah, Georgia

(former Nebraskan)

Property tax hearings

I, too, received an incorrect notice but did get a corrected statement. The problem is I did not get the notice until 20 minutes before the hearing on Sept. 21 at 6:05 p.m. There is no date or time listed for the next hearing so I assume this is an intentional effort to keep citizens from protesting at a public meeting. Some people did attend and were able to express their opinion, but according to the coverage in the OWH (“First-of-its-kind tax hearing draws a crowd,”) it won’t make a difference in the 2022 tax rates. Why have any meetings at all? I think the meaning of “taxation without representation” has changed without any notice.

Kathleen Hawks, Elkhorn

Stop stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three- or four-word slogan that can be chanted at a political rally or fit on a bumper sticker. Recent examples include “Yes we can,” “Lock her up” and “Stop the steal,” among others.

This last slogan about “the steal” first appeared as early as 2016. Four years later, “the steal” referred to the idea that the former president didn’t really lose his re-election. But those concerned about the future might apply this catchy slogan to other important issues.

For example, stop stealing our hard-earned money and make corporations and the superrich pay their share of taxes. Stop stealing our voting rights through state-level restrictions and gerrymandering. Stop stealing the freedom to make our own health care choices. Stop stealing our lives by not controlling assault weapons. Stop stealing the freedom of teachers to help our children learn our country’s history and appreciate the world’s rich cultural diversity. Stop stealing the quality of life for seniors who can’t afford their essential medicines. Stop stealing our children’s and grandchildren’s futures by ignoring climate change. The list of “steals” goes on.

Instead of violence and insurrection, let’s each thoughtfully study the candidates and then peacefully march to the voting booth on Nov. 8 and elect those who we think can best stop the many real steals we are facing.

Tom Cook, Iowa City, Iowa

Blood and water

Looking at Jim Pillen’s campaign website, I learned nothing I need to know about what he’ll do for our state. He is running a fear-based campaign in which he vows to protect us against all the scary people who are destroying our way of life. He’ll fight fake meat and transgender bathrooms, but he doesn’t address our teacher shortage, our lack of rural medical and mental health care and the need to protect our water.

Nebraska is experiencing a severe water crisis. Draught has caused many of our lakes and rivers to run dry. The aquifer is rapidly being depleted. Pesticides, herbicides and factory farming have polluted ground water and wells. In parts of our state, nitrate levels are dangerously elevated. We’ve experienced toxic algae blooms and multiple fish die-offs. Many of our lakes are off-limits to swimmers and fishermen.

Meanwhile, we all need to drink water. Many of us enjoy fishing and swimming. And farmers and ranchers cannot water livestock on Pillen’s opposition to critical race theory. We can’t keep our water safe for our children with Pillen’s platitudes on socialism.

Meanwhile, Carol Blood is an experienced legislator with a long history of fighting for clean water. Last session, she introduced a bill to study our state’s water and to monitor it in the future. This bill was defeated because many powerful interests in our state do not want us to know what is in our water. Blood will do many things for our state’s health care system, schools and aging populations, but most importantly, she’ll protect our water.

Blood cares about our water. If you do too, please consider a vote for her.

Mary Pipher, Lincoln

Analyzing Bacon’s bipartisanship

Several recent pulse letters have praised Congressman Donald Bacon’s high grade for bipartisanship. Such grading is relative, a mathematical analysis of voting records of Bacon compared to people like Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan.

A more meaningful analysis of Bacon’s bipartisanship would be to examine the extent to which he has stood up to emphatically denounce the shenanigans of Donald Trump, even though it would be contrary to the Republican Party line.

Times he repeated failed to emphatically denounce Donald Trump include: 1. When Trump said, in Helsinki that he believed Vladimir Putin and not the American intelligence agencies; 2. When Trump withheld weapons to Ukraine in exchange for assurances that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would announce an investigation of Hunter Biden; 3. When Trump asked Georgia’s secretary of state to find enough votes to win Georgia; 4. When Trump, for hours, failed to act during the insurrectionists’ invasion of the Capitol.

Most Americans would presume Donald Bacon, former U.S. Airforce brigadier general, would have the courage to stand up to Donald Trump.

Chuck Kilgore, Omaha

Voter responsibility

When voting in November, we need to select our politicians who represent what the people of Nebraska want. We need them to be leaders rather than followers who just vote yes or no for their parties. I am tired to hearing both Republicans and Democratic candidates tell us that they want to reduce our taxes, reduce the price of gas, who know nothing about gun violence, who want to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, etc. Since we all live in Nebraska, I feel the term “hogwash” is something that we cannot live with.

If our politicians cannot be leaders and tell us what plans in detail they have to resolve our problems, we should not vote for them.

Jon Klein, La Vista