On the right track

Since 2014, I’ve led and assisted with dozens of streetcar projects including Los Angeles, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Detroit, Seattle, Oklahoma City and Kansas City. Before that, I was executive director and chief operating officer of the Portland streetcar for nine years. Today, I’m honored to share my expertise and experience as interim director of the Omaha Streetcar Authority. It’s my job to set Omaha on a path to success and I take that very seriously.

Twenty-two cities have developed streetcars over the past two decades and projects of this scale always generate questions about process, financing and impact. I’ve seen many of Omaha’s questions and opinions shared on these very pages and applaud your dedication to Omaha’s success.

I’ll be honest, though: many comments I read here are based on misinformation. I encourage you to learn more about this project — how the streetcar supports Omaha’s Urban Core Strategic Plan, the importance of proactive transportation and parking planning downtown, and how the project will be financed without an added tax increase for Omahans.

Regarding financing, which is every city’s number one topic of conversation, experience tells me that Omaha has made a smart move in funding the streetcar through tax increment financing along this specific corridor. By starting with this route, you’re taking advantage of significant development opportunities, and the subsequent increase in tax revenues from these newly developed commercial properties.

We’ve been working with property owners and stakeholders to establish recommended stop locations and recently hosted a public open house to share our recommendations and collect community input. Nearly 300 people came to learn and share — the overwhelming majority were supportive when they left. Find answers to your questions, and people to answer additional questions, at OmahaStreetcar.org.

Keep going, Omaha. You’re on the right track.

Rick Gustafson, Portland, Oregon

Interim Director, Omaha Streetcar Authority

Praise for Lexi Zeiss

I’d like to see and hear more on Lexi Zeiss. She’s from Omaha and one hell of a gymnast who represents Nebraska. Just Google her name.

Bradley Frink, Lincoln

School choice is vital

As a mother of young children who will attend school in a few short years, school choice is vital. I currently have a 16-year-old son who attends Omaha North. My concerns are intense — beginning with the basic safety of just being in school: multiple fights, weapons brought into the building, threats, gang rivalries, paraphernalia and drug use, etc. How are students supposed to learn and teachers teach with the constant chaos of these conditions? Our children are so far behind in their education. It is time we make changes that allow them to have choices in their educational setting, regardless of their household income. The Opportunity Scholarship Act, LB 753, is the first step. With this bill, students and families are given the option and funding to attend a school that suits their educational needs. School choice shouldn’t be a privilege only for select family demographics, it should be a right for all children.

Kayla Buchan, Omaha

Church camp amendment

This letter is in response to the Feb. 12 article “Sen. Hunt’s proposals on church camps get attention”: Please explain to me why state senator, Megan Hunt, is going after churches with a bill that will ban children from attending church camps. She says there is a, “well-documented history of indoctrination and sexual abuse perpetrated by religious leaders and clergy people upon children.” The church is not the only place where sexual abuse takes place. I read in this very paper about numerous cases of such abuse going on in the public school systems of this city. So do you plan to ban children from attending public schools? I have participated in these camps and will freely admit children are introduced to the Gospel, but they are given a choice. To ban children from these events is a violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution.

James Moeller, Omaha

Abortion definition

In the Feb. 26 article “How sick do we need to let people get?” a doctor claims after terminating a woman’s pregnancy that he did not provide abortion care.

“Lincoln maternal fetal medicine physician Sean Kenney, who supports LB 626, has performed such procedures to save the life of the mother. He said he does not consider such treatment an abortion. ‘I didn’t do an abortion,’ Kenney said. ‘I saved her life.’”

He is claiming that terminating a pregnancy, like ones that threaten mother’s life, health and/or ectopic pregnancy is not an “abortion.” The facts disagree. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines abortion as “the termination of a pregnancy after, accompanied by, resulting in, or closely followed by the death of the embryo or fetus.”

I believe his claim is an attempt to bring emotion and confusion to an already tough conversation. And to shame women and health care providers. Shame on him!

Kim Moss-Allen, Papillion

Inspirational visit

In response to Dale Gross’ Pulse letter (“Biden visit”), I would contend that President Biden’s trip to Ukraine was inspirational and important and I will state the very obvious fact that the president visited the U.S. border on Jan. 8 of this year. Questioning when the president is going to finally visit the border when he did last month is just a continuation of the tired Trump playbook of stating things that are objectively false and relying on people not to do even the simplest Google search to debunk it. Furthermore, there is a humanitarian crisis on the border, but the solution is not a photo op. The solution is bipartisan legislation negotiated by the Congress in good faith to update 37-year-old laws that are outdated and ineffective.

John Ashford, Omaha

Nebraska Heartbeat Act

I have been hearing and reading much on the radio, TV and in the newspaper about LB 626, the Nebraska Heartbeat Act. There is much discussion about the mother and her right to have or not have abortion. The person who is most affected by abortion is left out of this back and forth. What about the baby in the womb? By six weeks, embryonic cardiac activity (many words for heartbeat) can be detected. Now, whose heartbeat, is it? It is a human’s heartbeat. A live human being’s heart will stop when an abortion takes place.

Angie Wingert, Omaha