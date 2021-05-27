The Public Pulse: Youth center debacle; Disastrous Democrats

Youth center debacle
The OWH editorial on May 21 missed the point. It is true that there is a national movement to modernize and downsize the juvenile justice infrastructure (bricks-and-mortar jails) while increasing community-based programs. Minneapolis is a good example of success with current best practice approaches; all advocates for juvenile justice want fewer kids incarcerated.
But the editorial misrepresents the Douglas County Youth Center project as a model of these current best practices. Instead we are building an expensive, trauma-inducing facility that promises to reduce the number of incarcerated offenders through a design that allows only borderline small spaces, less access to the outdoors and natural light, but more access to the courts. It pours money into a building, not into programs that could be started now.
No evidence supports the idea that the current plan at nearly $40 million will help a single kid. What is the logic here? Compared with the existing facility, the new detention center under construction has 30,000 fewer square feet, 13 square feet less per room, no natural light in each room, no access to the outdoors, no kitchen, 2 x 2 room windows to the indoors. None of us would put our kids in this environment. The county’s own study cites nine reasons why this design is a bad idea, yet they persist.
Stop now! Convert this space to offices. Renovate the 42nd Street facility at half the cost of this project. It has great potential. Make the facility kid-friendly with greenspace, windows to nature, not utility shafts, and build a court on site. Put the money into the kids’ programs not into the pockets of the developers.
Andrew Bohm, Omaha
Disastrous Democrats
Many Americans are alarmed by what is occurring in Washington D.C., but we should not be surprised. When the Democrat leadership recognized that neither Sen. Warren nor Sen. Sanders was going to be able to defeat President Trump, they leaned on Joe Biden to enter the race. It is obvious that the quid pro quo was that he would attempt to present himself as a moderate during the campaign, and if elected, he would then kowtow to the progressives.
So, what has happened in the first four months of this presidency? We are in the middle of multiple crises (no particular order): talk of making D.C. the 51st state; packing the Supreme Court; major overhaul of election system, all designed to keep the liberals in power and push the progressive agenda; weak foreign policy with foreign leaders taking advantage of this (Russia rattling its sword at Ukraine, China the same at Taiwan, and terrorists attacking Israel using money provided to them by Iran, which got their money from Obama/Biden); money flowing out the door of Washington, D.C., as if all we have to do is print more; looming inflation; abuse of executive orders, which Biden pledged not to do; major crisis at the southern border with no attempt to manage this; rising gas prices due to closure of the Keystone pipeline project and failure to manage the cyber attack on the eastern pipeline; critical race theory being taught in our schools; crime numbers up in multiple major cities due to police retirements and defunding of the departments.
Move over, Carter and Obama — Biden is closing in on the title of worst president ever.
Take notice, America, and reverse these trends before it is too late and our country is forever changed.
Stephen Smith, Omaha
GOP’s decline
The governor’s call for a “return to normalcy,” reported on the front page of Tuesday’s World-Herald, made me wish for the same thing. The return of a normal Republican Party which stood for a set of principles rather than being a cult of personality, which was interested in practical governing for the common good rather than political posturing, and whose leaders could acknowledge objective reality rather than promote a made-up fantasy world.
Timothy Higgins, Omaha
Special-needs children
The family support waiver is critical for families like mine that fall through the cracks of current waivers, yet struggle to financially provide an adequate level of care for their child with special needs. My son, Clay, was born at 37 weeks; he had Down syndrome and a complete atrioventricular septal defect that would require heart surgery. When he was six weeks old, he stopped eating and began turning blue; it was time for surgery, and was followed by an extended stay at Children’s Hospital. We had applied for the aged and disabled waiver, at the direction of our Service Coordinator, only to be denied because Clay was “too healthy.” He did not need supplemental oxygen or a feeding tube to survive.
It took us almost five years to pay off the hospital bills associated with his heart defect. Every year, we meet our $7,000 deductible within just a few short months. We pay thousands of dollars a year for Clay to benefit from the early intervention of out-of-pocket speech, occupational and physical therapy. We have been on the developmental disabilities waiting list since Clay was an infant and were told a likely expectation is that he will never get off the waiting list as a minor.
Knowing that surrounding states offer several waivers to ensure that families have access to services with little or no waiting lists, makes this reality sting even worse. Nebraska can do better; they are just choosing not to. Senators, this is on you. LB 376 deserved passage this session.
Leah Janke, Elkhorn
Great performance
Whooee! I must have passed out and came to on Broadway! The wonderful cast sang and danced as if they had performed together forever. What a grand finale to a pandemic year. They didn't cool down for a minute performing "Ain't Misbehavin' " at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
Bon Burdine, Omaha