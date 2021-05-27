The Public Pulse: Youth center debacle; Disastrous Democrats

Disastrous Democrats

Many Americans are alarmed by what is occurring in Washington D.C., but we should not be surprised. When the Democrat leadership recognized that neither Sen. Warren nor Sen. Sanders was going to be able to defeat President Trump, they leaned on Joe Biden to enter the race. It is obvious that the quid pro quo was that he would attempt to present himself as a moderate during the campaign, and if elected, he would then kowtow to the progressives.

So, what has happened in the first four months of this presidency? We are in the middle of multiple crises (no particular order): talk of making D.C. the 51st state; packing the Supreme Court; major overhaul of election system, all designed to keep the liberals in power and push the progressive agenda; weak foreign policy with foreign leaders taking advantage of this (Russia rattling its sword at Ukraine, China the same at Taiwan, and terrorists attacking Israel using money provided to them by Iran, which got their money from Obama/Biden); money flowing out the door of Washington, D.C., as if all we have to do is print more; looming inflation; abuse of executive orders, which Biden pledged not to do; major crisis at the southern border with no attempt to manage this; rising gas prices due to closure of the Keystone pipeline project and failure to manage the cyber attack on the eastern pipeline; critical race theory being taught in our schools; crime numbers up in multiple major cities due to police retirements and defunding of the departments.