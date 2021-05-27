The Public Pulse: Youth center debacle; GOP's decline; Great performance

Youth center debacle

The OWH editorial on May 21 missed the point. It is true that there is a national movement to modernize and downsize the juvenile justice infrastructure (bricks-and-mortar jails) while increasing community-based programs. Minneapolis is a good example of success with current best practice approaches; all advocates for juvenile justice want fewer kids incarcerated.

But the editorial misrepresents the Douglas County Youth Center project as a model of these current best practices. Instead we are building an expensive, trauma-inducing facility that promises to reduce the number of incarcerated offenders through a design that allows only borderline small spaces, less access to the outdoors and natural light, but more access to the courts. It pours money into a building, not into programs that could be started now.