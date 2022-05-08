The Public Pulse: Zipper education; Benefits of Omagro; Trust reputable real estate agents

Thanks for zipping it

Thanks to all of you doing the “zipper” merge on Highway 75 south of Omaha and Bellevue. Trading the right-of-way back and forth at the merger point is pretty effective, though it takes some getting used to. Better than one long line starting way the heck back. Thanks for being alert and looking out for each other.

Matthew Hillier, Weeping Water

Learn the merge

Laura Beal (Pulse, May 3) recently wrote that it is illegal not to zipper merge. It sounded like she was blasting down the street in a lane that was closed ahead. She was upset someone prevented her from “zipper merging.”

No doubt, she and many others think zipper merging means to lane change into the lane that is closed ahead. Speed up and pass as many cars as possible. Then at the last second, jam right in front of someone in the open lane, hitting your brakes so you don’t rear end the car in front of you.

When you watch the zipper merge videos, you will note both lanes are going the same rate of speed. Cars in the lane that is closing do not speed up to pass any cars. It’s simply courteous driving, which local drivers seem to have forgotten.

Billy van Haaften, Bellevue

Benefits of Omagro

Community engagement is essential for a healthy city. There are many forms of community engagement and many ways to measure it. Omaha’s Omagro program is an excellent example of city government-stimulated community engagement. Residents collect yard and garden waste that is then composted and resold at low cost to the public. Sales have always exceeded supply. This recycling reduces landfill burden and facilitates maintenance of Omaha’s outdoor landscape.

Recent cutbacks in this program have limited collections that are sent for composting. The reduction in collections has resulted in yard waste being collected as regular trash for disposal in landfills. There is a corresponding reduction in the supply of Omagro.

Participation in this city-facilitated program is easily measured. There are many benefits, some of which, like more attractive neighborhoods, are obvious but hard to measure. Restoring a more robust collection system to the Omagro program seems a simple way for Omaha to bolster one successful program of community engagement. (We are also likely to get more nice gardens, too.)

Barbara and Stephen Rennard, Omaha

Aggressive marketing

In my 40+ years working in the real estate industry, I thought I had seen it all — competitive buyers’ markets and hot sellers’ markets. But what we are now witnessing in Nebraska is very concerning — national wholesalers and investors aggressively marketing themselves with bogus claims to buy properties at top dollar for cash and with no inspections. This too-good-to-be-true offer often takes advantage of sellers while creating an unstable local housing market.

Up to 30% of home sales are going to these firms who have spent countless thousands of dollars with a twisted message that “real estate agents’ fees are expensive and home inspections cause sellers trouble.”

What is happening is wholesalers are purchasing homes from local people for very low prices and then immediately reselling them on the market for more profit per home. Investors add to their rental portfolio, thereby removing these all-important entry level homes from our market.

While I am not a real estate agent, I firmly believe people thinking of selling their home should get a second opinion from an experienced agent to discuss the current market, the realistic value of their property and how to get the most money (and less stress) during the sale.

When people ask me my opinion, I always recommend trying to sell to local people through a reputable real estate agent. Doing so has many benefits — including supporting the local economy.

Steve Vacha, Omaha

Alternative transportation

Omaha is not built to accommodate alternative transportation. Our city is built for cars and these cars produce deadly emissions that harm the environment. In the downtown area alone, there are over 2,000 parking spaces. In late 2021, a protected bike lane was added to Harney Street, and while this system was confusing to drivers and pedestrians in the beginning, the lane is now heavily used by bikers and walkers. Omaha has added an immense bike share system through Heartland Bike Share, with around 70 stations throughout Omaha. These stations provide alternative transportation to those without cars or those who do not wish to drive and provide a form of entertainment. I believe this bike share program would be even more successful if we added safer biking lanes.

Outside of downtown, biking or walking paths are scarce, with many of these paths going through major parks and not along main routes. I have tried to bike places in the past but was met with unsafe travel conditions, unkept sidewalks, dangerous traffic conditions or no sidewalks at all. Making Omaha safer for biking or walking will help to cut down on harmful emissions, and heavy traffic delays, and provide a health benefit. The city needs to make future roads bike-lane friendly, or during road construction add in bike lanes. The city should also work to maintain sidewalks and roads where bike lanes are not present. Omaha is not built to accommodate alternative transportation, but it could be.

Brittany Buckingham, Omaha

Student loan debt

So now President Biden is considering forgiving roughly $1.6 trillion in student debt. Personally, I find this to be beyond appalling.

Why is he doing this? The only thing I can think of is to cater to yet another “voting block” that the Democrats feel they desperately need to “lock-in” prior to the mid-term elections in November. It is clearly just another in a long line of the Democratic Party’s history of pandering/trolling for votes by giving away taxpayer dollars to select groups for no other reason than to secure their votes.

These people with the student debt do not deserve forgiveness of that debt anymore than I do of my monthly credit card debt, or my monthly mortgage commitment or any other financial obligation that I, of my own volition, chose to incur. Are those who honorably paid off their student debt in years past going to be reimbursed by President Biden for having done so? I think we all know the answer to that question.

This is extremely troublesome to me. I will be sending letters to both Nebraska senators and to my congressman asking that they do everything within their power to stop this insanity. This simply cannot happen — especially at a time when it is sure to add to our already bloated national debt and fuel even higher inflation. Just what we need, right? Just how out of touch and lacking in common sense is this administration?

Bob H. Davis, Omaha