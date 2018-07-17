This editorial appeared in the Miami Herald.
With his typical grandiosity, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in his victory in the recent Mexican presidential elections: “Let the broad swathes of sovereignty and friendship of our peoples be opened,” Maduro said on Twitter. With Lopez Obrador’s victory, there is proof that: “Truth triumphs over lies and the hope of the great homeland is renewed.”
That warmth between Mexico and Venezuela could be a double-edged sword for the opponents of Maduro’s government. A recent analysis by the Associated Press indicates that the triumph of another leftist politician in Mexico could spell relief for the other leftist government in Latin America. That’s a new world order.
The past two Mexican administrations have not been friends with the leaders from Caracas. When Hugo Chavez ruled in Venezuela, Mexican President Vicente Fox criticized him for a poor human rights record and for praising the Cuban government of Fidel Castro.
The two countries withdrew their respective ambassadors between 2005 and 2009.
The attitude of Fox’s government violated the traditional Mexican policy of “nonintervention” in the internal affairs of other countries. The Estrada Doctrine dates back to the 1930s and is named after its creator, Genaro Estrada, then the secretary of foreign affairs. “Nonintervention” has often been the excuse used by totalitarian states such as Cuba and Venezuela to justify their support for other dictatorships. It was under the Estrada doctrine that the Mexican government refused to expel Cuba from the Organization of American States in 1962 because of Havana’s strong Soviet-bloc links.
Mexico’s outgoing president, Enrique Pena Nieto, often joined the United States in its rebuke of the Venezuelan government and collaborated with the Trump administration to confiscate assets of corrupt Venezuelan officials.
Lopez Obrador has said he will reapply the Estrada Doctrine of noninterference. “We will be friends of all the peoples and governments of the world,” he said July 1. If he moves Mexico away from hemispheric efforts to resolve the crisis in Venezuela, Maduro could breathe a sigh of relief.
However, Lopez Obrador, much more pragmatic than Maduro, could take advantage of a new, more friendly relationship with Caracas to try to soften the intransigence of the Venezuelan despot and alleviate Venezuela’s political and humanitarian crisis.
Lopez Obrador is a man of the left, but not an extremist. He knows how to forge alliances and has expressed that the changes he proposes “will be done in accordance with the established legal order.” The new Mexican president could demonstrate to Maduro that the art of governing requires compromises. He could exert an influence on Maduro and help create an environment conducive to negotiation and the search for a much-needed solution to the crisis in that country. Let’s hope so.
