Michael Seman: Creative districts offer opportunity for Nebraska

It’s always great to see city, regional and state leaders embrace creative activity in the regions they govern. Regional creative economies include firms, establishments and occupations such as advertising agencies, music venues, theaters, concert promoters, game developers, fine artists, graphic designers and more. Together, these ingredients play a substantial part of any region’s overall economy and support a considerable number of jobs. For a recent project, I estimated Nebraska’s creative economy to generate over $5 billion in sales revenue while supporting more than 40,000 jobs.
As they often do with other industries such as high tech and manufacturing, leaders should leverage policy tools for growth and expansion within the creative industries. This ensures economic development and growth, but also enhances quality of life and spurs community development.
A cultural district program is a great policy tool as it acknowledges and addresses the fact that there is a strong bond between place and creativity. The fine artists, musicians, graphic designers, architects, chefs, brewmasters, filmmakers, dancers and more who launch and work in the firms and establishments driving a region’s creative economy populate an ecosystem, one often centered around certain parts of a town or city. This is where the beneficial creative collisions occur, spawning new ideas and collaborations. Formally acknowledging these districts and offering ways to help develop the physical spaces facilitating creative activity, innovation and entrepreneurship, while also lending support to those driving it, is smart and will pay dividends to the entire community. One needs only to look at Omaha’s music scene, Saddle Creek Records, and Slowdown to see the benefits of city leaders working with their local creative ecosystem and leveraging policy tools to help it reach the next level.
It should be noted, though, that leaders need to take a holistic view when engaging with the many options that cultural district policy affords. There is the danger that cultural districts can be so successful that they escalate real estate costs to the point that the people and places which ignited the excitement in the district can no longer afford to exist there. That is a very real problem, but one that can be mitigated early in the process.
If a cultural district is managed well in Nebraska, it will meet with success and real estate values will rise within the region. Take the necessary steps now and establish mechanisms to preserve affordable real estate options in the districts for the people driving the creative activity and where they live, work and perform. Looking again at Saddle Creek Records and Slowdown: If there wasn’t the Cog Factory hosting shows and building Omaha’s music ecosystem in a super-affordable space that operated as an unofficial creative industry incubator, Slowdown may or may not have happened.
It is also important that there is buy-in and collaboration across the board for a cultural district to be successful. Representatives from local government, education, the private sector, philanthropies, the surrounding community and the creative workforce that calls the district “home” all need to be included to ensure success of the district. With this mix, the cultural district can not only support the artists and creative minds who brought the area to the attention of state policymakers, but it also can help boost tourism, expand creative activity, facilitate urban and rural redevelopment, attract new residents, and support career, educational, and community development.
Colorado Creative Industries, which resides in the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, instituted the state’s creative districts program via legislation in 2011. Since that time, 26 districts have earned formal “Creative District” status throughout Colorado, with several more in the pipeline. These districts have fostered the creative communities where they are located and have helped boost activity from arts and cultural production to downtown redevelopment to tourism. They also serve as great communication channels to broadcast information concerning funding opportunities for those in the creative industries, community and career development initiatives, technical assistance and statewide arts and cultural policy activity.
In the time of the COVID-19 crisis and the rebuilding years after it, a statewide network of cultural districts is more important than ever. The creative industries are especially hard hit by the crisis, and there will be substantial unemployment well into 2021, especially amongst those whose work focuses on the fine and performing arts. It is imperative that the public, private, and philanthropic sectors work together statewide to provide funding and guidance for the firms, establishments and individuals responsible for the creativity within the state.
The creative industries are resilient. By addressing the spaces and places where they thrive through a cultural districts program, Nebraska is taking a solid step in ensuring recovery from the COIVD-19 crisis and planning for a future where creativity benefits not only the state’s economy, but the lives of all its residents.
Michael Seman is an assistant professor at Colorado State University. In a 2011 academic paper, he analyzed the economic benefits from Omaha’s Slowdown project.
