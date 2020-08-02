Midlands Voices: Abortion procedure helped me in a medical emergency

The writer lives in Council Bluffs.
As politicians in Lincoln debate the future of access to abortion in the state, it’s imperative that Nebraskans understand what’s at stake when control over our medical decisions is taken away. That’s why I feel compelled to share my deeply personal story.
We all respectfully have our own beliefs and ideals, but let me assure you, hell on Earth is when your child is dying inside of you and there is nothing you can do to help her.
To those who don’t know me, I am first and foremost a mother of three, a proud animal control officer of 15 years, and a woman who obtained a dilation and evacuation abortion — the method of care that politicians are trying to ban in our state — at 21 weeks more than two years ago. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t look at the shelf where my daughter Thea Brooke’s ashes and handprints rest. The grief and heartache never leave.
My story began at an Omaha-area hospital where, at 19 weeks pregnant, I was told by doctors that there was something wrong with my daughter. They suspected she had a tumor on her neck but couldn’t give a definitive diagnosis. My only option, according to them, was to move to another state where we could undergo a risky surgery to try to treat my daughter.
But that was if — and only if — we could both make it to 26 weeks. Already a high-risk pregnancy due to pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes, we faced a grim reality.
I instead traveled to the University of Iowa, where a team of specialists diagnosed beyond a doubt that my child had a rare cervical teratoma, a rapidly growing tumor that was quickly crushing her throat, face and chest. Fluid was developing around her lungs and heart due to her inability to swallow amniotic fluid. If that wasn’t enough, she was given a second devastating diagnosis of hydrops fetalis.
Her father and I sat staring at the three doctors, my nails digging into his arm and hot tears streaming down our faces. With our hearts shattering, the doctors gave us our options before leaving the room. I could be induced and go through the risks of labor and childbirth or have an abortion, a much safer alternative given my circumstances.
In that moment, I wanted the ground to swallow me whole. I wanted my baby girl more than anything in the entire world. We had planned this sweet baby, from tracking my ovulation to having the gender reveal party at 15 weeks. We bought an entire nursery full of little girl things. We even named her Thea Brook Reeves.
It was with the unconditional love of a mother and father that we decided to let her go — to end her suffering and ours. Little did we know what further hurdles we would face. Due to a lack of nearby providers, I was forced to wait six more days, drive four hours and stay overnight in a motel — not once but twice — to receive a dilation and evacuation abortion. At a time when I just wanted to grieve, this drawn-out process only added to my heartbreak.
The team of doctors at the University of Iowa determined that my life was at risk and provided me with my full range of medical options, so my family could make the best decision given the circumstances. It was a stark contrast to the specialists at the Nebraska hospital, who said doing so went against hospital policy given its religious affiliation.
If the bill before the legislature to outlaw and criminalize dilation and evacuation abortion — a safe medical procedure — had been enacted two years ago, it is quite possible my outcomes would have been much different. The job of lawmakers is to ensure Nebraskans have access to the health care they need and leave medical decisions between a woman and her doctor, instead of politicizing them to achieve a narrow agenda.
Nobody plans for this. For many it’s hard to imagine, but this could happen to anyone’s child or grandchild. We don’t know other families’ circumstances, and each of us should be trusted to make our own decision as a family in accordance with our beliefs.
