Midlands Voices: Apocalypse when?

While as a general rule, I do not like to watch or listen to re-runs or old programs, I sometimes find my radio tuned in to one ...“Coast-to-Coast A.M. — Somewhere in Time.”

It consists of re-runs of the classic Art Bell radio show from the 1990s and very early 21st century. The program’s general theme back then was one of impending apocalypse: massive super storms, international conspiracies, end of the world predictions, UFO and Sasquatch sightings, abductions by aliens, and crop circles in English fields.

Listening to a bit of the program recently, it occurred to me that it was perhaps the perfect program for our times, which surely ranks near the top of any list of frightening epochs.

In 2022, we are constantly told we live in times unlike any seen before by us. Our country — and others — area deeply divided, with everyone seemingly on edge, the constant frightening news of impending economic depression, nuclear accident or war, and climate change warnings. And then there was the pandemic, and with it the havoc wrought on a world that seemed ill-prepared to deal with it.

Many people seem angry, worried and on their last nerve. That has spread out across all aspects of society to affect business and personal relationships, how we govern our countries and we see ourselves. We are bombarded with a constant flow of not just bad news, but frightening predictions of an impending apocalypse. The end of our way of life, our habitat. The world.

But when I listen to “Somewhere in Time,” I am reminded that many of today’s problems were there in 1996 or 2001. Moreover, the end of times predicted back then did not happen. The problems, while not solved, somehow were managed. The human race has not been wiped out by a super bug. The world has not been destroyed by climate change or nuclear war. The aliens have not landed ... or at least not landed again (if one assumes they did land in Roswell in 1947). The world did not enter an ice age or explode in a population time bomb. The predictions were just wrong.

“Somewhere in Time” gives a much needed perspective on these challenging times. Indeed, it can be comforting to listen to this flashback from the turn of the last century, to be reminded that predictions of the apocalypse have been made throughout history and modern times, and mostly failed to occur. Sometimes, as with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the communist USSR, the opposite of apocalypse happened seemingly out of nowhere, and the dark clouds of gloom parted for awhile.

So, despite the barrage of doom and gloom, we would do well to check out those old predictions of catastrophe and find how few of them actually came true. If they had, we would not be here.

That is not, of course, to say that bad things cannot or will not still happen. It does not mean that we can be complacent in the face of real danger. But the apocalypse, perhaps, will again be postponed. Maybe there is some hope for us after all.