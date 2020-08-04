Midlands Voices: Biden economic plan will help communities of color

The writer, of Omaha, represents District 13 in the Nebraska Legislature.
It’s been six months since Nebraska’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, and we’ve seen one clear and disturbing trend: Communities of color are being hardest hit by this virus.
The sad fact is that if you’re Black or Brown in Nebraska, you’re more likely to get sick and die from COVID-19. Tens of thousands of Nebraskans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and hundreds have died from the virus. But statistics clearly show communities of color are being disproportionately hurt: While people of color make up 22% of Nebraska’s population, people of color make up nearly 70% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, 58% of hospitalizations and nearly 40% of all COVID-19 deaths.
COVID-19 is having a massive economic impact on our communities too. Unemployment has spiked, and tens of thousands of Nebraskans have lost their jobs or been forced to work reduced hours. But in Nebraska’s Black and Brown communities, the problem is most acute: 16.1% of Black workers and 16.7% of Latino workers are unemployed in Nebraska, far higher than the state’s 12% unemployment rate among all workers.
These inequities didn’t emerge for the first time simply because of COVID-19. For decades, communities of color in Nebraska have been left behind and left out of our state’s economic growth. The pandemic made this clear for everyone to see — and in many cases, made the problems even worse.
So if we’re going to plan for an economic recovery, it can’t simply get us back to where we were six months ago. A just and inclusive economic recovery must help us build back better than we’ve ever been before.
President Donald Trump isn’t up to the challenge. At the moment when we most need a leader to bring us together, while the horrific killing of George Floyd is forcing us to confront the legacy of systemic racism that has long been a stain on our nation, Trump has been trying to divide us. It’s a disgraceful refusal to carry out his responsibilities as president.
But this is an election year. We have a real opportunity to turn the page by building a more inclusive, just and fair economy — and we can do that by electing Joe Biden.
Biden has laid out the Build Back Better economic recovery plan, which includes specific provisions to support communities of color. The plan is broad and comprehensive. Biden’s Small Business Opportunity Plan will spur $150 billion in new capital to ensure all Black and Brown entrepreneurs have the resources they need to start and grow their own business. His housing plan will invest $640 billion to end the affordable housing crisis and help millions of Americans purchase their first home. And because Black and Brown communities are disproportionately harmed by the effects of climate change, Biden’s climate plan includes grants for communities of color to tackle this crucial issue.
Biden’s plan also focuses on giving Black and Brown Americans access to opportunities we have long been denied. Biden will fight to make sure people of color have a fair shot at the education and training opportunities that are crucial to joining the 21st century economy. He’ll end the racial disparities in federal procurement and make public colleges and universities tuition-free for approximately 90% of Black, Latino and Native American households. And he’ll work to end racial disparities in our criminal justice system because he understands everyone deserves a second chance.
We need an economy where everyone in Nebraska gets a fair return for their work and has an equal chance to get ahead. An economy that is more vibrant and more powerful precisely because everyone will be included in the deal — no matter their race or station.
