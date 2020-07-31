Midlands Voices: Don't stash CARES Act funds. Use them to help Nebraskans most in need

The writer, of Omaha, is a state senator representing District 6 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Nebraskans are facing unprecedented challenges. In times like these, we look to our leaders to stand up and work even harder for the voiceless.
This global health pandemic is far from over, and the economic impact of the public health crisis continues to reverberate in our communities. The effects of the pandemic continue to be deep and widespread, and its health and economic impacts have fallen hardest on Nebraskans of color. These disparities are reflected in barriers to health care, to safe and stable jobs, to paid leave, and to overall financial stability.
According to information provided by the nonprofit organization Nebraska Appleseed, 51,502 jobs have been lost since the onset of the pandemic and 38% of Nebraskans have experienced income loss. It is clear that Nebraska families are hurting, and with the July 25 expiration of expanded unemployment benefits, this hurt will only become more acute.
On March 27, the federal government passed the CARES Act and a few weeks later, $1.25 billion was sent to Nebraska’s coffers. The Legislature announced in May that it would reconvene on July 20; meanwhile, Gov. Ricketts announced his plans on the distribution of the CARES dollars with minimal public input and no official consultation with any members of the Legislature.
Transparency in government is one of the hallmarks of Nebraska. The Legislature holds public hearings on every piece of legislation. Anyone who wishes to may share their thoughts on any bills considered by the Legislature. As COVID-19 spreads across our state, it is even more important than ever that our government operate in the light of day and with complete transparency. The handling of the distribution of the CARES dollars undermines the voice of Nebraska’s “third house,” the people of Nebraska.
In the absence of leadership and transparency, I have endeavored to shine a bright spotlight on the needs of Nebraskans during this crisis. After public forums, press conferences, constituent emails and phone calls, I have heard from Nebraskans that what they need is support for their families during this significant crisis. Policymakers must meet the demands of this moment. Appropriating the remaining federal Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to support individuals most impacted by the pandemic is how we meet those demands.
This past Monday, July 27, I introduced Amendment 3205 to the state’s budget bill LB 1008. This amendment would give the Nebraska Legislature control over the remaining $260 million of the CRF. To be clear, these funds, provided to aid struggling Nebraskans, have not been spent by the governor. If these funds remain unspent they will be returned to the federal government.
My amendment would infuse millions of dollars into the Nebraska economy through increased funding to child care facilities across the state, stimulus checks to low-income families, investment in food subsidies and rental aid. The amendment failed in a vote of 16-28.
I brought this amendment to the budget bill earlier this week to respond to the unmet needs of our communities by appropriating the remaining federal CRF in the following ways: to make critical investments in our child care infrastructure minimizing the impacts of this virus on child care businesses, and enabling working parents to remain in the workforce; dedicate investment in housing stability through rent and utility assistance; effective and efficient investment in food assistance while needs are in high demand and existing safety net infrastructure is unable to keep up with those needs; and invest in economic stimulus by directly investing in Nebraska families.
These investments will supplement the allocations of the CRF already made by the governor. The Legislature has the authority, as the budget-making branch of our state government, to respond to the very real and unmet needs in our communities.
It is time for the Nebraska Legislature to stand up and show the people of Nebraska that we are here to work for their best interests. Continue calling your senators and demanding better.
