Midlands Voices: Four ways Nebraska can improve its early voting system

While every Nebraska voter can vote early without excuse, not every county has equal access to the vote-by-mail toolbox. Several counties conduct “all-mail” elections, in which every registered voter is mailed a ballot that they can then return by mail, in person or in a secure drop box. This method is proven to increase participation and decrease per-voter costs.

Counties with more than 10,000 residents are prohibited by law from using this tool, even in a single precinct. This is an arbitrary distinction without a meaningful explanation. Every county clerk or election commissioner should have access to the same tools when running elections. We saw in 2020 that high levels of vote-by-mail can be successful in counties of every size. It’s time to stop arbitrarily giving full vote-by-mail access to some counties, but not to others.

4. Paid postage

This is simple — ballots should have prepaid postage. Can most of us figure out how to get a stamp or drive to a secure drop box? Sure. But the state has an obligation to provide a consistent experience for voters, regardless of geography, political affiliation, economic status and whether they have a stamp in their house. COVID-19 has emphasized the urgency of this mindset.