Midlands Voices: How do you prepare for careers that don’t exist yet?

In 2020, the World Economic Forum shared a pair of statistics that stopped me in my tracks.

Their report stated that by 2025, half of all employees across the world will need some form of re-skilling to meet the 97 million new careers that may emerge in that timeframe.

We exist today in perfect storm of automation, emerging technologies, and economic conditions where individuals who are not actively expanding their skills risk being on the outside looking in at career advancement opportunities now and in the future. That future is closer than we think.

According to the Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, the number of jobs that require a bachelor’s degree has increased rapidly since the 1970’s. The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s own Center for Public Affairs Research projects that by 2030 as many as 65% of all jobs may require at least a bachelor’s degree — a 30% increase from 2020.

In my career, I have seen technology change workforce needs at a dizzying pace. I have also seen friends, colleagues, and former students adapt in order to thrive through changes in their jobs and careers multiple times.

The only thing that is certain in life is change — so how do we prepare Nebraskans to innovate rather than stagnate?

As lifelong learners, we must always look to identify a problem that needs to be solved and develop the skills needed to address it. Whether you are passionate about public health, the environment, cybersecurity, national security, data analytics, or performing art, there is an academic program out there for you.

It is also important to explore careers that Nebraska has identified as the biggest need areas. The state of Nebraska has identified high wage, high demand, and high skill — also known as “H3” — jobs that will help Nebraska grow. These are the jobs that we need and the jobs you can build skills to help fill.

No matter what interests you, don’t be afraid to take a leap. As a first-generation student from Hong-Kong, I know that with great risk comes great reward. It’s never too late to begin — or continue your academic journey.

If nothing else, explore internships or experiential learning opportunities. Approximately 70% of employers offer full-time positions to interns. Earlier this year, NU System President Ted Carter stated the expansion of student internship opportunities is a top priority, and UNO’s Career Connect program, which currently features more than 60 employers who are committed to connecting UNO students with paid internships, is bringing those opportunities to thousands of students of all backgrounds.

But it is not simply just on the individual to enrich themselves. We must innovate as educators as well.

We must continue to reduce the leading barrier to entry and retention for students: costs. The Nebraska Promise program, the broad availability of student scholarships, and open educational resources have made access more attainable for more students, but we must continue to think creatively and work strategically to make college more affordable.

However, these things cannot happen without strong relationships between universities and communities. At UNO, we take the idea that Omaha is our campus very seriously. We treasure the close bonds that we have with community organizations and employers in the Omaha metro area, because we believe that when our communities are successful, we are successful. As we look to the future, we can’t lose sight of this fact.

We must also have the flexibility to rethink what higher education looks like and understand that not everyone wants — or needs — a four-year degree. At the same time UNO enrolled a record total of first-time students in its Fall 2022 class, enrollment in four-year universities is down nationwide.

In fact, total postsecondary enrollment decreased by 4.1% from Spring 2021 to Spring 2022 across the country. Our job as educators — especially here in Nebraska — is to meet learners where they are at in life and be flexible enough to get them the skills they need to gain an edge in the economy. One way we can do this, and are doing this at UNO, is prioritizing upskilling and micro credentialing, providing easily accessible professional development that leverages our expert faculty to help enhance the skills of our workforce.

The future is bright here in Nebraska, but in order to truly envision what that future holds, we must change our vantage point as learners and as educators. At UNO, we pride ourselves as a learning-centric institution and as such, we set the pace rather than falling behind.