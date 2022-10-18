Midlands Voices — Initiative 433 Con: Raising minimum wage can hurt more than help

On Nov. 8, Nebraska voters will decide a ballot measure that would raise the minimum wage in four steps to $15 an hour by 2026. The tools of supply and demand analysis that I teach in my Principles of Economics courses can help us understand the likely results if the measure becomes law.

The core tools of economics are supply and demand curves. The equilibrium price is where the supply and demand curves cross. Economists think that the equilibrium price is a good price in some ways. At that price, the quantity supplied is equal to the quantity demanded. The market clears, maximizing the number of mutually beneficial transactions. At any other price, you have either a shortage or a surplus.

In the labor market, if you force the price above the equilibrium, as you do when the government imposes a minimum wage, the market no longer clears. The quantity of labor supplied is greater than the quantity of labor demanded. Another word for that is “unemployment.”

Voters may still want to vote to increase the minimum wage. But they should know that although some workers will benefit from a higher wage, others will be hurt by losing their jobs.

This conclusion from economic theory is generally confirmed by analysis of economic data. Economists David Neumark and Peter Shirley published a paper this month in which they survey 30 years of empirical research papers by economists on the effects of the minimum wage. A majority of these papers support the conclusion that one effect of minimum wage laws is to increase unemployment.

I do not know the amount of unemployment that the current ballot measure would cause in Nebraska. But in 2021, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office issued a major study of the effects of a similar proposal at the national level, and estimated that the proposal would likely result in the loss of 1.4 million jobs.

Recently The New York Times analyzed who would be most likely to lose their jobs in the coming recession: “Decades of research has found that workers from racial and ethnic minorities — along with those with other barriers to employment, such as disabilities, criminal records or low levels of education — are among the first laid off during a downturn and the last hired during a recovery.” Some of the groups who are most at risk of losing their jobs in the coming recession are the same ones who are most at risk of losing their jobs due to raising the minimum wage.

Job loss for young workers can be especially damaging. For those without much experience or many skills, low-paying entry level jobs provide the opportunity to gain the experience and skills that allow them to qualify for higher paying jobs in the future.

Through unintended consequences, the minimum wage often hurts those it was most intended to help. But the well-intentioned should not give up their efforts to improve the well-being of the least-well-off. Other policies can succeed where the minimum wage fails.

Economist John Haltiwanger and others have found that the main job creators in our economy are the entrepreneurial, fast-growing, mainly young firms, sometimes called the “gazelles.” When these firms flourish, jobs are created, and wages rise.

If we want to improve the lives of the least-well-off, the most effective way to do that is to create an economic environment in which the gazelles are many and healthy. One way to do that is to show restraint in taxation and regulation.