Midlands Voices — Initiative 433 Pro: Nobody loses when everyone makes a living wage

With the upcoming midterm election, Initiative 433 will also appear on the ballot. Its passage would incrementally raise the minimum wage in Nebraska from its current $9 dollars an hour (an amount unchanged since 2016), to an eventual $15.
Nebraskans are fond of describing our state as “The Good Life.” But let’s be honest, no one can live “The Good Life” on $360 dollars a week. We’re not talking about extravagance. For Nebraskans, a good life means honest, hard work that at least allows us to put food on the table, a roof over our heads, educate our children and provide for decent health care.
According to an analysis by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, such a living wage for a typical Nebraska family is $30,847 annually. Do the math. That’s $14.80 an hour.
Initiative 433 would benefit thousands of working Nebraskans, but its effect would be especially important for women and young parents. Child poverty would immediately decline.
Families living paycheck to paycheck would finally get a little breathing room. A set of bald tires might finally be replaced. A broken washing machine is repaired. And there’s one more important benefit. The pride and dignity that one feels in providing a decent life for their family. How do you put a price tag on that?
Unfortunately, every time the subject of raising the minimum wage comes up anywhere in America, the same old excuses keep getting rolled out. Unemployment is going to rise. Workers will get laid off. Businesses will go belly up.
We’ve been hearing all of this for decades. Nebraska has raised its minimum wage seven times in the past 40 years. Nationally, it’s been raised at least 22 times since 1938. And with each increase, none of the predicted disasters followed. Not once was an increase in the minimum wage shown to cause an economic downturn. Not once was it demonstrated to cause a rise in unemployment. In fact, recent economic developments in Nebraska have shown just the opposite.
Once the current minimum wage of $9 an hour was implemented, Nebraska’s low unemployment decreased even further. New business start-ups increased by 4%. The total number of Nebraska businesses grew by 2.7%.
Everyone won. Nobody lost. In a consumer-driven economy where consumer spending accounts for about 70% of GDP, the best friend of Main Street merchants is a well-compensated workforce.
The American economy is one of the most robust, vibrant markets in the world. But if you were to actually believe the arguments of the minimum wage detractors, you must assume that our economy is strong only because we can suppress wages to the point that workers must ask for handouts in order to survive. You must believe that only if significant numbers of Americans are paid less than a living wage can businesses survive.
This is wrong. Our businesses are stronger than this. And our nation — and our state of Nebraska — is better than this.
Changes in the minimum wage in surrounding states have shown similar economic positives. Raising the minimum wage doesn’t just improve people’s lives: it contributes to a vibrant and growing economy that ultimately pays dividends for us all.
We urge the voters of Nebraska to support Initiative 433. It’s the right thing to do for all of us. Because nobody loses when we all make a living wage.
OWH Midland Voices September 2022
Donald R. Frey is professor emeritus of family medicine at the Creighton University. John Kretzschmar was the founding director of the William Brennan Institute for Labor Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The views expressed here are theirs personally, and not necessarily those of their respective institutions.