Midlands Voices: Israel must agree to justice for Palestinians

This essay was signed by Paterson and the 16 other members of the Nebraskans for Peace Palestinian Rights Task Force, including leaders from the local academic and faith communities.
Israel’s “annexation” of more Palestinian land is a crime. But it is, in fact, a continuation of Israel’s crimes colonizing and terrorizing virtually all of Palestine since 1948. Moreover, it is a continuation of the vast European settler-colonialism crimes that started in 1492 with Columbus and continued with Spanish, French and English invasions of what conquerors would call the Americas. The United States’ claim of “manifest destiny” in 1845 over all Indigenous land is an odd parallel with the Zionist claims to Palestine a mere 50 years later.
Begun at that time by Jewish Zionists in several European countries, the colonization of Christian/Muslim Palestine in 1948 lingers like the last European settler-colonial project — genocidal ethnic cleansing, daily oppression, terrorism; a disaster like all the rest. An entire people has been dispossessed of their land. Debate continues as to whether the very establishment of Israel was itself a crime. Its 20th and 21st century “apartheid” policies sustain that debate.
However, with the proposed “annexation” of a large portion of Palestine into Israel, we see yet another shockingly aggressive land grab by indicted-criminal Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu and Imperial Israel. Indeed, the proposed seizure is state terrorism and reinforces the role of Israel as the region’s leading terrorist state and serial violator of international law. Over 1,000 lawmakers from 25 European countries have warned Israel that “acquisition of territory by force has no place in 2020 and must have commensurate consequences.”
Reliable support from U.S. administrations over the years makes us all responsible for this immoral, Zionist, settler-apartheid project. (See July 5 World-Herald article on anti-apartheid activist Benjamin Pogrund.) But Donald Trump’s approval is the only approval Israel cares about. Given the tens of billions of dollars Israel and its massive military have received from the U.S. over 70 years (fiscal 2019: $3.8 billion, or $10.4 million per day), Israel has become a virtual 51st U.S. state whether voters wanted it or not. Thus the need for the nod for annexation from D.C.
Regardless, the imminent annexation raises many issues of conquest, not the least of which is the status and rights of tens of thousands of Palestinians in the seized land. The action is so ham-handed and hurried that a human catastrophe — ever sought by Israel — is possible.
We, members of Nebraskans for Peace Palestinian Rights Task Force, urge all U.S. citizens to contact their representatives who support Israel. (What is the position of the 2nd District representative and Nebraska’s U.S. senators in this land grab?) Raise your voices against this catastrophe, and fight against the Trump administration, which has so irresponsibly backed every one of Netanyahu’s/Israel’s demands.
We call for Peace and Justice for Palestine and Israel in a one-state, multicultural democracy!
