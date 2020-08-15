Midlands Voices: It's important to protect Social Security from threats

On Aug. 14, 1935, President Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law. This was a major turning point for our country. It helped us come back from the Great Depression and lifted millions of older Americans out of poverty.
Social Security has been an economic lifeline to millions of Americans. More than 300,000 Nebraskans — myself included — rely on monthly Social Security checks to help us afford groceries, medication and more; it’s the single largest source of income for older people in this country. Social Security provides us with the ability to retire with dignity after a lifetime of hard work; without it, our lives would be turned upside down.
Since President Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law 85 years ago, older Nebraskans have been able to rest assured that Social Security would be there for them and their children. Even during the COVID-19 crisis, when our country’s economy started heading in the wrong direction, we trusted that Social Security was safe.
We were wrong.
In recent days, Donald Trump issued an executive order that would threaten the Social Security we are depending on. It’s his latest failure at fixing the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic: Unable to craft a bipartisan deal with Congress to help rebuild our economy, Trump instead moved on his own to craft executive orders that do more harm than good.
There’s bipartisan agreement that Trump’s executive orders are the wrong approach. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska criticized Trump’s actions, noting it was unconstitutional to use an executive order to replace a legislative solution. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa’s senior Republican senator, expressed concerns that Trump’s planned cuts would be a step in the wrong direction for our economic recovery.
As a retired American, my biggest concern is Trump’s attacks on Social Security. When he first ran for office, Trump repeatedly promised to protect Social Security. But he’s breaking that promise. His new executive order is a payroll tax plan without any safeguards to ensure the long-term stability of the Social Security Trust Fund supported by these payroll taxes, and without any guarantee that seniors’ benefits would be protected.
After signing the executive order Trump went a step further: He promised that if he’s reelected, he’d make the cuts permanent, sending seniors a clear signal that Social Security is on the chopping block in a second Trump administration.
At a time when older Americans are uniquely at risk, threatening to defund Social Security is especially callous.
President Trump bungled our national response to COVID-19, and more than 160,000 Americans sadly have passed away; 80% of Americans who lost their lives were age 65 or older. In Nebraska, three out of every four people who died from COVID-19 were senior citizens. Those of us who have been blessed with good health have nonetheless been observing social distancing, forcing us to spend time away from our children, grandchildren and other loved ones.
President Trump’s approach just isn’t working for seniors. On the campaign trail, he made many promises about how he’ll fix our country — but over the last four years, he’s broken nearly every one. Trump broke his promise to fix health care, he broke his promise to rebuild our infrastructure, and now he’s just announced a plan to break his promise to protect Social Security.
With a record like that, retired Nebraskans can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump.
Ken Mass, of Omaha, is treasurer of the Nebraska Alliance of Retired Americans.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!