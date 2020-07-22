Midlands Voices: Legislature must be careful not to harm schools with its tax decisions

Fennell is executive director of the Nebraska State Education Association; Dulaney, executive director of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators; Spatz, executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards. Six groups making up the Nebraska Education Collaboration signed this essay.
The challenge Nebraska’s public schools face during COVID-19 is unprecedented, and it is impossible to overstate the difficulty of the decisions we must make about when and how to bring children and staff back to school safely. What is clear is that schools need help. They need support to provide the personal protective equipment necessary to keep children, teachers and staff safe. They need technology for families who do not have Internet access or Wi-Fi- enabled devices. And they need additional pay for substitute teachers to ensure the existing substitute shortage doesn’t turn into its own crisis.
What schools don’t need is another threat to their funding.
State legislators will soon debate Legislative Bill 1106, a bill that would, within three years, slash funding to the school districts that educate more than 70% of Nebraska’s children and significantly hamstring the ability of all school districts to manage their budgets. Even before COVID-19 closed school buildings and suspended the legislative session, LB 1106 had no dedicated funding source. Instead, it relied on a projected one-time state budget surplus. Before COVID-19, schools feared that under LB 1106, a recession resulting in state budget cuts would prevent districts from keeping up with basic costs. The recession schools feared has arrived, and LB 1106 should be considered a nonstarter.
There is a persistent misunderstanding by some policymakers and journalists that only large schools oppose LB 1106. This, despite the fact that districts across the state have opposed it all year — urban and rural, large and small —as have all state education associations representing teachers, school boards, school administrators and urban, suburban and rural school districts.
These same policymakers say schools have a spending problem. The truth is, the state has a funding problem. School spending has gone up more slowly than the state budget over the last 15 years, while the state has fully funded its own school funding formula in only three of the last 17 years. Schools already operate within strict state-mandated limits on how much property tax they can raise and on how much they can spend to educate their students. For this reason, any alternative property tax proposal that tightens local spending controls on schools is also a nonstarter.
A further misconception is that schools oppose property tax reform. Not true. Schools have supported proposals to lower property taxes without harming school budgets in recent years — all of them rejected by the Revenue and Education Committees. For years, schools have called for a study of the school funding formula with input from national experts and Nebraska stakeholders. When TEEOSA was adopted in 1990, it was the result of years of research, hard work, input and compromise. LB 1106 would make significant and long-lasting changes to how we fund our public schools without consulting experts, without gathering necessary input from stakeholders and districts.
Maybe some are reluctant to study school finance because they think they know the answer: Property taxes are too high. But it is the answer to the wrong question. The right question is: How do we lower property taxes while maintaining Nebraska’s tradition of public school excellence and protecting local control of tax dollars? That’s a question that can only be answered by conducting a thorough study of school finance for the first time in more than 30 years.
School districts and education associations stand ready to work with policymakers. We agree property tax reform is important and that it is also a complicated issue that won’t be solved by a single policymaker without educators at the table. Amidst this global pandemic, educators need more support, not less, to ensure the safety and well-being of Nebraska’s children. No issue is more important than that.
