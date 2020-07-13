The writer, of Albion, represents District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature.
The Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee has approved Amendment 2870 to Legislative Bill 1106 to lower valuations for all Nebraska property taxpayers. It will increase state aid to all school districts. And it will limit property tax increases. Yet some of our friends in the education community object to it.
Having always considered myself a friend of public education, I am reluctant, even in the name of property tax relief, to impose limitations or restrictions on education that aren’t, well, reasonable. So I ask myself, with AM 2870, are we asking something of the education community that isn’t reasonable?
We’re proposing the use of foundation aid — state support for every Nebraska public school district — to get additional state dollars to our schools to alleviate the property tax burden. Some equalized districts — district that receive state support through the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) — raise concerns over a shift away from equalization aid. But even after full implementation, foundation aid would comprise only roughly 50% of total state aid. An equalization formula would remain in place. Foundation aid would simply be a resource in the computation of the equalization aid formula. At the end of the day, total aid for the equalized districts would still hinge on the equalization formula.
Some of our friends in the education community are concerned the current proposal would provide a basic allowable growth rate (BAGR) for our districts of 2%, suggesting this impairs their ability to grow their budgets. But for the last 10 years, the BAGR has averaged about 1.45%. During that same period, by utilizing a variety of exceptions to this budget limitation, school spending has increased a robust 3.5 to 4% per year. These exceptions will remain in place under the current proposal.
We currently require the issuance of bonds for school construction to be preceded by a public vote. Schools have the ability to avoid this public vote requirement in some circumstances by levying taxes for a special building fund, then using that fund for building or facility construction. Our proposal would simply require a public vote, allowing the taxpayers to weigh in, before such building construction.
Currently, schools can bank unused budget authority, which allows considerable leeway to exceed the existing budget limitation. Our proposal resets budget authority to 110% of the actual 2018-19, but then still allows schools to bank unused budget authority going forward.
Existing statutes provide a levy limitation for our taxing entities, including school districts. These levy limitations are an effort to protect the taxpayer. However, in many districts, the levy is far enough below the limit so as to make the limit ineffective. Our proposal would remedy this in year 4 by essentially limiting growth in property taxes to 2% annually, plus actual growth. At the same time, foundation aid is forecast to grow at 4.5% per year. Plus, if things go awry, a district maintains the option to call upon its voters to approve a levy override.
Some friends in the education community express concern that the property valuation reductions contained in our proposal will cause a reduction in overall district revenue for a handful of districts during the first three years. But it does appear that if spending increases in those districts are kept to an average of 2-3%, those issues are negated.
Others are simply concerned about assumptions as to actual valuation growth coupled with the proposed valuation reductions. But this is where the equalization formula provides a backstop. If resources fall, the equalization formula is designed to provide the aid necessary to match needs.
A few districts express concern about elimination of what is perceived by many to be an unfair perk to a handful of districts, the averaging adjustment. But our proposal increases overall state dollars going to every district, more than replacing those averaging adjustment dollars.
As I look at the components of AM 2870, I don’t believe we are asking anything that is unreasonable of our partners in the education community. For anyone that may still object, we have to remember that considerable compromise has went into this latest version, and no one is getting everything they want. And if our projections go awry, we as a legislature won’t throw education under the bus. We will make adjustments.
