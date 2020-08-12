Midlands Voices: Let's move toward this rapid, inexpensive testing for the virus

The virus known as the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes the disease now called coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Currently, diagnostic testing of the sick or COVID-19-exposed people relies primarily on a technique known as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which amplifies the virus’ genetic material. These tests are highly specific and sensitive, with detection accuracy approaching 100%. That accuracy is vital for decisions about treating individual patients.
But PCR tests are expensive ($100), require specialized laboratory instrumentation and reagents and typically take at least one to two days to return results. In the U.S., backlogs of samples and shortages of testing reagents and swabs have caused delays in the return of results as long as seven to 10 days. Such delays render the results of the test useless to inform isolation and contact tracing.
Many epidemiologists and public health officials are now calling for a much-needed shift in testing strategy: from just diagnosing people who have symptoms or were exposed, to an approach aimed at screening larger populations, using faster, cheaper and acceptably less accurate tests.
The gold standard PCR test is too expensive and slow for frequent screening and surveillance of large populations. This shift in SARS-CoV-2 testing strategy would benefit schools and colleges, especially residential colleges.
In a July 31 paper published in JAMA Network Open, A. David Paltiel and colleagues from Yale School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School showed with a modeling study that screening college students every two days using a rapid and even poorly sensitive (greater than 70%) test, coupled with strict behavioral interventions, would dramatically limit the number of COVID-19 infections and permit the safe return of students to campus.
This study indicates that frequent testing with faster results makes up for the lower sensitivity.
Similarly, Michael Mina, an assistant professor of epidemiology at both Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has recommended even more broadly that everyone should be tested, every couple of days, with $1, paper-based, at-home tests that are as easy to distribute and use as a pregnancy test. He believes that we need such rapid and easily administered tests to be widely deployed, so that infectious individuals can be readily self-identified and isolated, breaking the chain of transmission.
Rapid paper-based tests are antigen tests where immobilized antibodies on a test strip are used to detect viral proteins in saliva or a nasal swab. Such tests are typically inexpensive and give yes/no answers within minutes, like a pregnancy test, and are currently used to detect influenza, HIV and other viruses. These antigen tests don’t amplify viral genetic material like a PCR test but, rather, detect viral protein in a sample; hence, they are less sensitive than PCR. They can, however, reach a sensitivity of greater than 70%, which was the accuracy level used in the modeling study from Yale.
Dr. Mina has written that such tests are feasible, as a tiny company called E25Bio and another called Sherlock Biosciences can deliver such tests. They have not made it to the marketplace, however, because their sensitivity is being compared to that of PCR tests. Food and Drug Administration requirements for clinical test sensitivity use PCR as the standard. The FDA, whose approval process is stringent because it is designed to test the efficacy of clinical diagnostics, has no jurisdiction over public health testing. Mina has suggested that since there is no alternative process for tests designed to ensure population-level wellness, such a certification program could be run through the Centers for Disease Control, the agency charged with safeguarding public health.
For population-level COVID-19 testing, cost and speed are more important than 100% sensitivity. The availability of such tests would help us keep our schools and colleges open this fall. It’s time to ask our senators and representatives to work for immediate authorization and production of existing rapid tests without FDA approval.
Thomas F. Murray, Ph.D., is provost of Creighton University.
