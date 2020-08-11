Midlands Voices: Nebraska physicians urge mask wearing

This is essay is from physicians from four medical associations: the Metro Omaha Medical Society, the Nebraska Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Physicians and the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians.
Dear Patients,
Thank you for trusting us to partner with you to provide care whether in times of need or maintaining health. Every day we have the opportunity of meeting with you to have conversations ranging from congratulating you on achieving health goals to guiding you through difficult diagnoses and the associated next steps. We care deeply about our patients and always aim to provide the best advice possible to keep you healthy and safe.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we realize there are numerous sources of information, some with seemingly differing opinions about the most basic of precautions, such as wearing a mask.
Over the course of the pandemic, our understanding has grown both about the virus itself and how to reduce its spread. We know COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that has infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands of individuals across the globe, including hundreds here at home in Nebraska. There is a growing understanding that certain populations (e.g. older age, ethnicity, chronic diseases) are at a greater risk of infection and individuals can begin to spread the infection without or before they develop symptoms. Without a vaccine or treatments, except for in the most severe cases, our best approaches to stopping the spread are:
» Washing your hands frequently.
» Practicing social distancing and staying at least 6 feet apart from others.
» Wearing a mask.
We know there is a lot of concern with wearing a mask, but wearing one is safe and it saves lives. By the simple act of putting on a mask in public, every person you pass (as well as you) may be spared illness or death by transmitting COVID-19 to someone else. If we can reduce the spread of COVID-19, we will possibly get back to normal much faster and far fewer people will suffer and perish. All because of you.
This is something we can all do to be superheroes in our community.
We love taking care of you and your family and we want you to stay healthy and well during this pandemic.
