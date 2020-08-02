Midlands Voices: Nebraska should ban this abortion procedure

The writer is an advanced practice registered nurse in Omaha.
A while back, when life was a bit more normal, my 6-year old son was at a school presentation where he witnessed a live ultrasound of a 20-week fetus in the womb. When he returned from school that day, I asked him what he saw on the ultrasound. Promptly and with enthusiasm, he exclaimed: “A baby, Mom!” I then asked him about his favorite part of the ultrasound. He thought about it and said, “listening to the heartbeat.”
As a women’s health care practitioner, I have witnessed pregnant women have this same response. I recently cared for a young woman who was considering abortion. As I performed an ultrasound, she was astonished at how developed her baby was, pointing out the arms and legs, and hearing the strong heartbeat. She saw what my 6-year old son was able to see: a tiny, living human being.
Currently, the Nebraska Legislature is debating an important piece of legislation, Legislative Bill 814. This legislation would protect unborn human lives, like the one my son and patients have recognized on an ultrasound. LB 814 would ban the dismemberment abortion procedure, a barbaric technique in which an abortionist inserts grasping forceps into a woman’s uterus and grabs part of a living unborn child’s body, tears it off, and continues to tear the baby apart, limb by limb, until the child bleeds to death.
During debate on LB 814, State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair provided clarity on a core scientific truth that is central to this legislation. In his floor speech, he underscored that “[e]very embryological textbook used today recognizes that the human organism that begins from fertilization is a living member of the human species.” He correctly concluded that this scientific fact is “non-debatable as a biological issue.”
When a sperm from a male human being and an egg from a female human being unite, a unique and distinctive new human creature with its own genetic code is formed. This new human being will have an unrepeatable living experience from this moment in time. While this remains a basic scientific fact, the question remains for some whether a human life at its earliest forms of development is worthy of legal protection.
Throughout history and across cultures, people have used labels to devalue certain classes of human beings. We have seen labels applied to race, gender, religion, disability and health status, among many other categories. These labels not only often violate basic scientific truths, but also seek to strip human beings of their intrinsic dignity. This same plight is all too familiar to the unborn human being who is often labeled as less than human.
As a women’s health care practitioner for over the last 20 years, I have the honor of working with countless women who are pregnant, struggling with infertility, recovering from miscarriage, and healing from post-abortion experiences. Throughout these experiences, I have always upheld the Hippocratic Oath to “do no harm” to either a mother or her unborn child, to respect their intrinsic and inviolable human dignity. In short, to love them both.
I firmly believe we have a critical opportunity to advance LB 814 and ensure our state protects the dignity of all unborn human life, honors the needs of mothers in crisis pregnancy, and upholds the healing vocation of medicine. Just as the woman who heard her child’s heartbeat and saw the human life she was carrying and just as my 6-year old son undeniably recognized a baby on ultrasound, I hope each of us can recognize the amazing reality that is the human life of the unborn child.
