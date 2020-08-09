Midlands Voices: New Omaha VA clinic is the fruit of strong collaboration

Nebraska is proudly home to over 120,000 veterans, representing nearly 10% of our state’s adult population. These veterans fought for our country in conflicts across the world, from the Pacific to Europe to the Middle East. While we can never fully repay them for their sacrifice, we can provide them with the high-quality medical care promised to them in exchange for their service.
On Aug. 17, Omaha’s new VA ambulatory care clinic, which includes 157,000 square feet of suites for outpatient surgeries, a section designed specifically for care for female veterans, and new exam rooms, will open its doors. The clinic demonstrates a genuine commitment toward fulfilling our promise to our veterans. These services are more important than ever as thousands of our veterans are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This $86 million project was the result of a public-private partnership that I was proud to help bring into fruition and that should serve as a model for other communities looking to serve their veterans.
Since my election in 2012, this project has been a priority of mine. In 2016, with infrastructure aging at the Omaha VA facility, Congress appropriated $56 million for a new veterans’ ambulatory care clinic. However, the project was low on the list of priorities for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and significantly more funding was needed.
Nebraska community leaders and businesses developed a creative solution, which became the CHIP In for Vets Act. This legislation allowed community members to help take care of their own local veterans by contributing to the planning and construction of VA facilities. By allowing outside groups to pitch-in, projects could be completed more efficiently than through federal construction alone. As I worked with then-U.S. Reps. Brad Ashford and Lee Terry, representing Nebraska’s 2nd District, as well as VA Secretary Bob McDonald, to move this legislation across the hurdles, Omaha business leaders who were enthusiastic about the idea got to work raising an additional $30 million locally for the project.
Securing the passage of any legislation requires quite a bit of elbow grease and focus these days, but we took to the challenge the entrepreneurial and tireless Nebraska spirit that animated the project from the outset, navigating political roadblocks along the way. I worked on a bipartisan basis with leadership such as former Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., then chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. In December 2016, the CHIP In for Vets Act passed Congress. Shortly after, President Barack Obama signed it into law, paving the way for construction on the new Omaha VA facility to begin.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this clinic has now been completed according to schedule in just two years and will soon be open to the public. Because of the public-private partnership, the VA was able to build this facility more quickly and approximately $34 million under the original $120 million cost estimate for a standard VA federal construction project.
For other states and communities looking to serve their veterans, the success of Omaha’s public-private partnership serves as a model for efficiency and cost-savings. The completion of this clinic highlights what is possible when community leaders work in tandem with the VA and their representatives in Washington to support local veterans. I am proud that my fellow Nebraskans rose to the occasion and helped make this ambulatory care clinic a reality, ensuring that the people who served our country have the care they have earned.
Deb Fischer is Nebraska’s senior U.S. senator and a former Nebraska state senator.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!