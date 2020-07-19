Midlands Voices: Omaha must seek justice for James Scurlock

Systemic racism is defined as a form of racism that is embedded as normal practice within society or an organization. It was coined in 1967 by Stokely Carmichael and Charles V. Hamilton in “Black Power: The Politics of Liberation.” The authors proposed that while interpersonal racism is often identifiable because of its overt nature — think white hoods and what in the opinion of many black and brown people is their latest incarnation, the MAGA hat — institutional racism is less perceptible because of its “less overt, far more subtle” nature. Think celebrating Christopher Columbus as a national holiday while knowing that his “discovery” led to millions of murders, rapes and the enslavement of brown and black people. Institutional racism “originates in the operation of established and respected forces in the society ...”
“Established and respected forces.” This is the idea we as a society must spend time on. It’s this idea that offices and positions deserve respect, no matter who occupies them, that allows racism and its injustices to flourish.
Oppression cannot exist without a system in which to operate. Oppression depends on your commitment to the systems as you know them. Systems to which you have grown accustomed even while knowing the distress and inequality they sustain, intentionally or otherwise. Imagine knowing there was a Civil War where half the country fought to ensure it could continue owning human beings, and convincing yourself that those ideals aren’t being dutifully passed down from generation to generation, informing the American experience. Imagine believing that because someone holds a specific office, they hold no anti-black beliefs, even without ever having studied the impact of race in American systems. This is the deadliest implication of white privilege. The benefit of the doubt.
We saw exactly how deadly, when Don Kleine declined to press charges on Jake Gardner, alleged by many to be racist and white supremacist. It is my hope, and that of many others, that the grand jury brings a charge in the killing. The white man with his own criminal record. The white man whose father allegedly was heard to be shouting the “n” word while pushing black protesters. The white man who allegedly posted his violent intentions even after city officials advised all downtown business owners to leave the area. Even with all of this to consider, Don Kleine gave what can only be considered a defense narrative on behalf of Jake Gardner, as opposed to an unbiased examination of the facts.
Taken from the Nebraska Legislature website, “It shall be the duty of the county attorney, when in possession of sufficient evidence to warrant the belief that a person is guilty and can be convicted of a felony or misdemeanor, to prepare, sign, verify, and file the proper complaint against such person and to appear in the several courts of the county and prosecute the appropriate criminal proceeding on behalf of the state and county.” If we are to assume Don Kleine fulfilled these requirements, all evidence to the contrary, it would mean that after only 36 hours, he had no doubt of Gardner’s innocence. Benefit of the doubt.
Kleine has, however, spent ample time prosecuting James Scurlock in the court of public opinion. Anyone who has demonstrated at his residence for the past 36 days can now understand why Kleine would want to avoid litigation. To put it gently, he isn’t much of an orator. Which explains why he leapt at the chance to share James’ toxicology report with an Omaha World-Herald reporter. The World-Herald should spend some time reflecting on being used as a tool to vilify James in this way.
Though white supremacy and systemic racism have evolved over the years, it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. Don Kleine reverts to an age-old tactic, hoping to capitalize on racist stereotypes to ensure James is seen as the villain, and never the victim.
There is no telling how long the grand jury process will take. We do know that until the grand jury convenes, Don Kleine could forgo this process and press charges. Until such a time arrives, he should know that his attempts to tamper with this process will be met with equal force. Omaha will continue to demand Justice for James. Omaha wants justice.
The writer, the lead organizer for the Justice for James movement in Omaha, wrote this essay in response to the release of the James Scurlock toxicology findings by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. The World-Herald requested the autopsy report, as it has done in previous high-profile cases and as noted in our news coverage.
