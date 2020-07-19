Midlands Voices: OPD, state fire marshal discuss fireworks safety

The World-Herald contacted two officials about firework safety in Nebraska. Here are their responses.
From Deputy Omaha Police Chief Scott Gray:
Q. Can you summarize OPD’s general policy for addressing fireworks complaints and compliance?
A. The Omaha Police Department responds to fireworks complaints throughout the year based on the information provided by the caller to 911. Fireworks complaints can fall into three call types: ones with dangerous behavior (priority 2), possible illegal activity and caller to be seen (priority 4), and anonymous callers (priority 5). Due to call response restrictions that OPD put in place earlier this year to limit officers’ exposure to COVID-19 cases, priority 4 and 5 calls are sent to our call center. If officers at the call center believe that officers need to go to the call location, they will contact the area supervisor to dispatch officers. Many fireworks calls are anonymous or cold calls with little for officers to follow up on. During the city’s “fireworks season,” we assign officers in each precinct to special enforcement during peak hours.
Q. Can you describe some of the central complications law enforcement agencies face in trying to address fireworks situations such as we’ve just had?
A. The main complications revolve around difficulty of enforcement, volume of sales, the need for regulation, and polarized views of fireworks. Fireworks violations in Omaha are a low level misdemeanor in most cases. Officers must personally observe the illegal activity or have substantial evidence of criminal activity in order to issue a criminal citation. As stated earlier, most calls are anonymous or there is significant delay between when the activity is observed and when officers are available to respond. This makes the likelihood of observing the crime or obtaining further information very difficult. Fireworks can be purchased in Omaha during its “fireworks season,” but individuals can easily drive to surrounding communities and obtain fireworks as well. State regulations on fireworks allow for sizable amounts of fireworks to be possessed by individuals and stored at residences. Lastly, we have found that some people believe fireworks are an important part of the Fourth of July, an expression of freedom, or even a “right.” However, there are also many that believe that fireworks in Omaha have gone far too far. They argue that they disturb the peace of the neighborhood, rattle pets, harm some veterans and litter the streets.
Q. What are some recommendations you would make for individuals to improve how our area handles fireworks matters?
A. The best recommendation for fireworks use is to comply with the law and hour of use regulations. Recognize that not everyone enjoys fireworks and be respectful of your neighbors. Speak to your City Council representative or state senator about further regulation.
From Nebraska State Fire Marshal Christopher Cantrell:
Each year, Nebraskans come together to recognize and celebrate the founding of our country on Independence Day. Along with the customary barbecues, parades and gatherings, Nebraskans celebrate this national holiday with the use of consumer-grade fireworks at home, and by attending fireworks displays in our cities and towns. The State of Nebraska limits the sale of consumer-grade fireworks to a period that runs from June 25 through July 4 each year. Additionally, the Nebraska Fire Marshal Agency regulates the fireworks industry through the licensure of fireworks display operators and distributors, and through the permitting of retail stands.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency understands that the use of fireworks by Nebraskans is not without risk, which is why we annually encourage all Nebraskans to review fireworks safety publications, to review and understand the operating and lighting instructions for the fireworks that they are going to use, and to enjoy fireworks in a sober, rational and responsible manner. We also want people to know that they should never alter or modify individual fireworks, nor should they combine fireworks. Nebraskans are safety conscious and readily take responsibility for following common sense rules.
By taking the time to understand the safe use of fireworks, and to be respectful of others when using them, our state and her citizens will have the ability to safely celebrate this national holiday as we have for generations before, and for generations to come.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!