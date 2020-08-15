Midlands Voices: Parents should demand strong health protections by school districts

Despite the Omaha area’s recent rise in coronavirus cases, most Omaha area school districts are planning on holding in-person classes. This is not safe. My children are enrolled in the Bellevue Public Schools, which are fully reopening, and what’s worse, fully reopening without adequate safety precautions.
I am no public health expert, but we do have local experts on this topic at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) who wrote and published a guide, “COVID-19 Back to School Playbook,” which is available online. Dr. John Lowe, the lead author, told me that he has briefed 20 school districts on the report, including BPS. Despite these briefings, districts seem to be ignoring much of the guidance.
The authors studied school openings both around the world and here in the U.S., concluding that if communities have high enough infection rates, schools should not reopen because spread within schools is inevitable. They determined that more than 50 cases per million per day is too high for successful reopening. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, as of Tuesday, Sarpy County was averaging 172 cases per million per day — more than three times that level.
Based on these infection rates, any school district in Douglas or Sarpy County holding in-person rather than online classes is sacrificing peoples’ health and lives. However, in the Bellevue Public Schools, that is just the beginning of the problem.
The UNMC report makes it clear that if schools reopen, social distancing is an integral part of doing so to maximize safety. Because BPS is not limiting the number of students in the building each day, students are unable to socially distance the recommended six feet in classrooms, and will therefore spend the majority of their time in school not distanced from other students. My daughter, who started high school on Thursday, told me that while students were told to sit six feet apart at lunch, many students grouped together outside. She also showed me a picture of students crowded together in the building commons.
The second BPS failure has to do with identifying exposures and quarantining. The UNMC report says that if students have contact with a known COVID case, they should stay home until they are cleared with a negative test. However, when BPS sent out guidance telling parents when to keep students home, it stated that if students lived with someone sick with coronavirus, the students should stay home only if they themselves have symptoms.
According to the UNMC report, people can spread coronavirus without showing symptoms, making this an incredibly reckless policy. Additionally, the BPS policy is to report to the health department as “close contacts” only the people who came in contact with a sick student the 24 hours before a positive test result. Because it is common to be contagious for two to three days before showing symptoms, this will fail to identify everyone who has been exposed. These two policies are wholly inadequate for containing transmission.
The BPS mask mandate is inconsistent. District policy specifies that students will get mask breaks, but allows them to happen indoors. At one of the high schools, the hallways are littered with desks for students to step outside during class and take their masks off — in the same hallways that other students must walk through to get to the bathroom, to the office, etc. The UNMC report makes it clear that masks should stay on inside buildings unless people need to eat or drink. If the district wants to allow mask breaks, they should be outdoors.
If you have kids in Omaha districts where schools are open, or if you have children in the Bellevue Public Schools and this insufficient safety plan upsets you, let these districts know. If they respond by indicating that they are simply following the advice of local health officials, we should wonder why that advice is so radically different from the UNMC report. Teachers, staff, parents, and students are going to fall ill to this virus because our educational leaders are not valuing our health and safety as much as they should.
Gregory A. Petrow, Ph.D., is an associate professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This essay reflects his personal view only and not an institutional position by UNO.
