Midlands Voices: Ricketts promotes shameful campaign tactics, Chambers says

The writer, of Omaha, represents District 11 in the Nebraska Legislature.
The July 25 Public Pulse letter of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ wife lacks substance and is in the same scattergun vein as misstatements and out-of-context comments by others addressing the “Slama Saga.”
Get something straight: This Slama affair is some whites folks’ mess grounded on an unethical, racist scheme engineered by Gov. Ricketts, the state GOP and Sen. Julie Slama to gang up on a woman (Slama’s opponent in Slama’s reelection struggle) and tear her down in order to build Slama up. The political scalawags dragged me into it via a race-baiting flyer. That unholy troika threw the first stone, then set up their ungodly wail when I returned their unprovoked fire.
The ugly, Ricketts-approved flyer to undergird Slama’s reelection campaign is nothing less than a brazen attempt to assassinate the character and destroy the credibility of Janet Palmtag by appealing to the perceived racism of voters.
My name and a manufactured photo of me in body-touching proximity to Palmtag aimed to link the two of us, with accompanying text (all caps) trumpeting: “JANET PALMTAG SIDES WITH LINCOLN LIBERALS, ATHEISTS, AND RACIAL EXTREMISTS.” Mrs. Ricketts skipped over this.
The flyer was denounced as racist by a former governor of each party and by many others. I deeply resent the misuse of my name and likeness to destroy a woman whom I’ve never met or spoken to.
A July 30 World-Herald article headlined “State GOP chairman says flyer ‘crossed the line’ ” quotes from a verified transcript of a phone call between Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch and a fellow Republican in which Welch acknowledged that the state GOP “made a mistake targeting (Palmtag) in a campaign flyer.” Continuing: “Welch said on the call that ‘Ricketts made the decision to go after Janet (Palmtag) hard to try and beat her in the primary so it would be over.’ ... Welch apologized for the attack on Palmtag (saying) he had heard from others that she was ‘a good person, a good volunteer and a good Republican.’ Welch ... alluded to Ricketts’ influence: ‘He’s a big donor to the party. When he makes a decision that he wants something done, things happen.’ ”
What happened was the racist, anti-Palmtag political hatchet job.
In a July 3 article headlined “Ricketts: Ads attacking Republican candidate ‘absolutely appropriate,’ ” Palmtag was quoted, and her mental anguish is evident: “ ‘(I)t’s a shame that Gov. Ricketts does not value an experienced, lifelong Republican and fellow Catholic. He supports religious-based attacks that have no place in Nebraska politics.’ She said ‘the only thing liberal going on here is a liberal distortion of the truth.’ She said she’s a fiscal conservative and strong supporter of gun rights and has been the victim of misleading attacks.”
Mrs. Ricketts ought to have checked on her hubby’s vicious attacks on a woman before embarking on an ill-informed diatribe against me. But, then, isn’t that the standard “GOP way”?
I repeat: The first stone was thrown at me by injecting me into some white folks’ mess, via a contrived photo of me calculated to ignite flames of racist hatred to destroy a woman “linked” to me and, thereby, benefit his appointee’s reelection. What a guy!
Despite her melodramatic posturing as an innocent female “victim” of “sexism,” Sen. Slama not only steadfastly refuses to acknowledge the wrongfulness of the vicious, misleading flyer or to disavow it — she hopes to profit politically from it. As a result, she behaves like a spoiled, bratified adolescent thrust, unprepared, into an adult world.
Fortunately, officials transcripts of legislative debate provide the context in which comments have been made. The unprovoked scandalizing of my name and likeness by Ricketts and his GOP crew — and Slama’s knowing complicity — merits a reply in the strongest of terms.
I stand rock-solid behind everything I said and will not alter a “jot or a tittle.” They who harrow hell may rake up the devil. They who have no wish to be “be in the stew” should not “stir the pot.”
