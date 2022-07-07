Midlands Voices: School districts more susceptible when it comes to lawsuits involving religion

The World-Herald editorial entitled, “Religious freedom includes keeping government out of religious matters” is a good overview of the U.S. constitutional provisions protecting religious freedom. As the U.S. Supreme Court noted in a recent decision, two clauses have “complementary” purposes.

The “establishment” clause protects individual religious freedom by prohibiting the government from compelling a particular religious practice. The “free exercise” clause protects individual religious freedom by prohibiting the government from interfering with the religious practices of individuals.

The point of the editorial, as I understand it, is that compelling students to pray in a public school violates the establishment clause of the U.S. Constitution. Indeed, the U.S. Supreme Court has said exactly that and I see no chance that the current U.S. Supreme Court is going to change that.

My observation when I was Nebraska’s Attorney General, and as an interested observer of freedom of religion cases around the country, is that the government, in the case of school districts, is much more likely to unconstitutionally restrict religious freedom of students and teachers than in coercing them.

For example, based on actual cases, the Supreme Court has said that a teacher cannot be fired for quietly praying over lunch, for wearing a yarmulke to school, or offering a voluntary prayer on the football field.

Many school administrators sincerely believe that the Constitution requires them to prohibit any religious practice by their students and teachers on school grounds. The Supreme Court specifically rejected this idea in the recent case of Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (the praying coach case).

The Court said, “The only added twist here is the District’s suggestion not only that it may prohibit teachers from engaging in any demonstrative religious activity, but that it must do so in order to conform to the Constitution. Such a rule would be a sure sign that our Establishment Clause jurisprudence has gone off the rails. In the name of protecting religious liberty, the District would have us suppress it.”

The reason many school administrators are confused about religious activity on school grounds is a series of confusing Supreme Court cases in the past. Specifically, the three-part “Lemon” test which called for an examination of a law’s purposes, effects and potential for entanglement with religion and whether a “reasonable observer” would consider the government’s challenged action an endorsement of religion. The Supreme Court in the Kennedy case clearly and specifically rejected those tests.

Because of the misunderstanding of the establishment clause, when I was Nebraska’s Attorney General, I sent a memorandum to every school district in Nebraska explaining what the courts had said about a school district’s duty to protect the free exercise of religion by their students and teachers. More recently, in January 2020, the U.S. Department of Education issued a document headlined “Guidance on Constitutionally Protected Prayer and Religious Expression in Public Elementary and Secondary Schools.” It can be found at www2.ed.gov/policy/gen/guid/religionandschools/prayer_guidance.html.

Among other things, that document discusses permissible prayer during non-instruction time, organized prayer groups, moments of silence, prayer in class assignments, distribution of religious literature on school grounds, and teaching about religion, all of which are constitutionally protected activities under the circumstances explained in the Guidance.

I would encourage all Nebraska school administrators and their attorneys to read that document and the Kennedy case because, in my opinion, it is much more likely a school district will be on the losing end of a lawsuit for attempting to prohibit constitutionally protected religious activity than for allowing it.