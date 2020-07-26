Midlands Voices: School leaders call for greater health protections

As school board members representing multiple communities and school districts, we want our state’s schoolchildren back in school. We realize the importance of having our kids in physical session, as much as possible, to support academic achievement, student mental health and our communities’ economies and welfare. We believe that the resumption of K-12 physical session is critical to our state.
We further believe that the best chance of restarting, and keeping, our kids in physical session requires help from higher authorities in our cities, counties and our state, as well as individual citizens in our community. Many of our communities have either contained COVID-19 or have been relatively unaffected, and they should proceed as they see fit.
However, for cities and counties where we have not yet contained COVID-19 (as defined by a seven-day moving average of more than 0.5 new cases per 100,000 in a given community), we are requesting that our mayors, county health officials and our governor increase the directed health measures in place, encourage continued social distancing, lower capacity densities and require 100% masking in indoor public facilities. The best data that we have strongly suggests that such measures decrease the likelihood of community spread. These measures are the best chance we have to keep schoolchildren in school.
Many high schools throughout our state have daily attendance of 2,000 students or more, supported by adult staff numbering in the hundreds. In environments where there still exists significant community spread, we believe we will see cases in our districts, no matter what protective actions we take in our buildings. Each time there is a confirmed case in school, that school may be required to shut down, perform deep cleaning and quarantine individuals who come in contact with the infected individual. One need not be very imaginative to envision cases shutting down our schools for days on end, with a meaningful number of staff and students home on quarantine. It also potentially puts our entire communities in danger.
Therefore, we are asking authorities to take measures to help get the prevalence of virus under containment as quickly as possible through sound public health directives. This is not, and should not be, a political issue. It is simply the right thing to do to keep our state operating as normally as possible.
Finally, we note that in many states that opened up before achieving containment, the number of positive cases has exploded, restrictive measures are being put back in place, and normal functioning has been further delayed. We do not want to find our students, our educators, our communities or our state welfare and economy in that difficult situation.
It is time to set aside political nonsense, listen to the internationally esteemed health experts we have in our state and regain control over our public health, not just for our students and educators, but also for our broader communities. K-12 education can continue to serve as an economic engine for our state, but only if authorities and communities act thoughtfully, comprehensively and collectively.
The essay was signed by Sarah Centineo on behalf of the Bellevue Public Schools Board. Signing as individuals were Marque Snow, Ben Perlman, Ricky Smith and Amanda Ryan of Omaha Public Schools; Bob Rauner and Annie Mumgaard of Lincoln Public Schools; Jay Irwin, Linda Richards and Elizabeth Kumru of Ralston Public Schools; and Kris Karnes, Doug Krenzer, Meagan Van Gelder, Dana Blakely and Adam Yale of Westside Community Schools.
