Midlands Voices: Supreme Court ruling on Roe is regressive and harmful

In a recent Pew Research Center Survey, carried out in March 2022 before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe, 61% of Americans held the view that abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances.

Further questioning revealed that within this view existed diverse opinions about abortion such as the moral obligation, timing and circumstance (maternal and fetal health) of terminating pregnancy and yet for the majority of Americans the fundamental question of the right to privacy and autonomy of women health was more important.

Their nuanced view was either due to a personal experience, knowing someone who had made a difficult choice about an unintended pregnancy or just being empathetic, a fundamental human feature. Empathy could be visceral or acquired after knowing the facts.

The facts are as follows — based on scientific data culled over the last 50 years:

Unintended pregnancy occurs in every society and its management through birth or abortion defines a woman’s reproductive autonomy. When carried out legally, abortion is significantly safer than a childbirth. When carried out illegally, the back alley abortion of the pre-Roe era, besides mental stress and stigma it can cause injury, infertility, infection or even death.

The majority of abortions are opted for by women who already have a child and are mainly due to financial constraints, as most of them are in a low-income bracket, a good proportion well below the federal poverty line.

It is rather intuitive that the recent ruling will subject these women to emotional, physical and financial hardship of making a choice of keeping the pregnancy against all odds, travel outside the state to obtain legal abortion or resort to unsafe and risky procedures. They are at a loss with each option.

When we dig deeper through the financial strata of the U.S., we invariably find Blacks and Hispanics burdened with social, financial and health inequities due to racism. They have higher number of unintended pregnancies compared to non-Hispanic Whites and they will be hit the hardest by the Supreme Court ruling.

The U.S. has the highest maternal and fetal mortality rate among the wealthy countries and, with guaranteed increase in unintended pregnancy brought to term, this rate is going to get worse, disproportionally for Blacks and Hispanics.

If the anti-abortion law is made strict, for example as in Texas which authorizes citizens to enforce the law, it may lead to wrongful prosecution and misery. This is not a hypothetical scenario. The British Broadcasting Company reported recently that a woman in El Salvador — where anti-abortion law is strict — spent 10 years in jail for aggravated homicide upon an allegation by her employer that she had terminated her pregnancy when she actually had a miscarriage.

Science has now provided evidence against the notion that abortion is harmful. The Turnaway Study, which for five years followed 1,000 women who either had abortion or were “turned away” from having one, revealed that the former was six times more likely to report aspirational 1-year plans and better able to take care of the children they already had, compared to the latter group.

Dr. Diana Greene Foster, the lead author of the study further informs us in a recent editorial in Science magazine that those who were turned away, besides reporting higher anxiety and lower self-esteem/life satisfaction, were significantly higher at risk of being unemployed and remaining below the federal poverty level, compared to those who obtained abortions.

It is rather intriguing when common Americans demonstrate such a nuanced view of the issue and why the Justices of the highest court of the country were wanting in a similar understanding and appeared insensitive to real life situations. They had at their disposal 50-years worth of empirical data (which scientists and several organizations had provided to the Court) that reversal of Roe would harm women.

The Justices chose to ignore the empirical evidence and common sense, the casualty of rational thinking when one is governed by an ideology. Whenever a decision or a law is made based with such a mindset, history tells us that a segment of the society suffers. Once again, women will suffer because of an ideological decision made for them by powerful indifferent men, as in the past.

This approach is not much different from the decision made for women by powerful men some 8,000 miles away in a country called Afghanistan. They are also blind to evidence. They may also argue that freedom for women to make decision about their lives is not rooted in the history and tradition of their country and therefore cannot be sanctioned. A similar reason has been tended by Justice Samuel Alito for overturning Roe, which is regressive and does not bode well for the USA as a progressive and empathetic society.