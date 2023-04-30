Westside Community Schools is conducting a Phase II bond election through mail-in ballots that are due by May 9th. We ask Westside residents to support our schools by voting for the proposed bond.

Phase II is a continuation of work that began in 2014 when a master facilities plan identified over $240 million worth of work needed throughout the district’s campuses, dividing those projects into three phases.

In 2014, voters approved $79.9 million for Phase I, which was successfully completed on schedule and on budget between 2015 and 2021. The initial phase included major safety and security upgrades throughout the district, construction of three new elementary schools, and significant infrastructure improvements in several other buildings.

In preparation for Phase II, a facilities task force made up of parents, community members, and school staff came together in early 2022. This task force revisited the master facilities plan, updated building priorities, and toured schools to assess immediate needs.

The Phase II plan proposes essential improvements to our district’s facilities. This phase would continue to address safety and security throughout the district, including fire and security systems, improved air quality and flow, and critical repairs to aging infrastructure. New buildings would be constructed for Westgate, Hillside, and Loveland. These new buildings would improve learning potential by increasing and varying space for instruction, allowing greater scheduling flexibility, and enhancing functionality for students and teachers. They would also provide practical benefits such as better energy efficiency and improved traffic flow.

The proposal includes new early-childhood classrooms at Paddock Road and Rockbrook, as well as new, dedicated gymnasiums that would also serve as neighborhood storm shelters. These gyms would allow greater scheduling flexibility since they would no longer need to serve as cafeterias. They would also provide a safe space for indoor recess during inclement weather, giving students an important outlet for their energy when they can’t play outside. Further investments would include extensive infrastructure improvements at Westbrook and cafeteria expansions and other improvements at Westside Middle School and Westside High School. Additionally, Phase II addresses accessibility issues throughout the district.

Since 2019, our board of education has worked diligently to reduce our overall tax levy by 9.9 cents. Phase II would request a maximum 4.9-cent increase back to the levy to provide $121 million for the proposed projects. This would be an additional cost of only $10 to $11 per month for the owner of a home with an assessed value of $250,000.

We trust our board of education to make student-centered decisions while being mindful of our tax dollars. They have restructured our budget to better address ongoing facility-maintenance needs through annual summer projects. This funding will ensure that the district takes good care of the investments we are making. Board members and district leaders engage our community and work hard to be transparent, approachable, and fiscally responsible. The success of Phase I shows the district has a proven ability to deliver major facility upgrades on time and on budget.

There is no better investment than our community schools. Facilities are crucial for student learning and engagement. With the Phase II improvements, students and staff will benefit from safer, larger, more flexible, more efficient buildings.

Community members will benefit from improved traffic flow around the new buildings, strong property values, and unique, up-to-date facilities that will attract new families to our neighborhoods. Strong schools serve our entire community.

We hope that you will support the Phase II bond issue and vote FOR these important investments in our district.