Midlands Voices: Will your employer’s beliefs now determine your health care coverage?

The writer, M.D., is professor of family medicine at the Creighton University School of Medicine. The views expressed here are his own and not that of his employer.
Earlier this month, after years of appeals, endless hours of court time, and millions of dollars in legal expenses, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Little Sisters of the Poor could refuse to include contraceptive coverage in its employee health plan, since paying for such coverage would be opposed to the Sisters’ deeply held moral convictions
This decision was met with rejoicing by the Sisters and their supporters, as well as outrage on the part of many other Americans. But in Europe and the rest of the developed world, the response was something different.
Europeans scratched their heads and wondered what on earth this whole thing was about.
This case could only have happened in America.
Unlike the United States, health insurance in Europe is not determined by one’s employer. Whether a single national health plan or multiple not-for-profit funds, coverage in any other developed country is universal. It doesn’t change based on the beliefs of a business owner. Rather, it’s out of the employers’ hands entirely.
In other words, had the Sisters — or any religious group — been providing their mission elsewhere in the world, they wouldn’t have been involved in health insurance. And anywhere else, someone employed by the Sisters wouldn’t be confronted with the denial of contraception in their health plan.
This is not meant in any way to denigrate the Sisters nor their work. It is to point out the very real risks that are inherent in our employment-based health insurance system.
No one set of beliefs has a monopoly on morality. And sometimes those beliefs are at odds with conventional medical science.
Over the course of my career, I’ve confronted this many times. In addition to opposition to family planning, I’ve had patients who’ve felt blood transfusions were in direct conflict with the words of God. Others believed just as strongly that psychiatric medications were crutches, and barriers to meaningful relationships with the Almighty, and should be banned.
And of course, many who oppose vaccinations feel such injections are contrary to their God’s commandments.
Fine. As a physician, I’m trained to evaluate the scientific validity behind each of these issues. I don’t sit in judgment of anyone’s faith.
What I do have an issue with is the notion that someone in a position of power — a CEO or business owner — may use their beliefs to deny employees a portion of coverage through their health insurance plan. This is why I find the Supreme Court ruling so troubling.
Legal scholars will be quick to point out that the Court ruled only on the merits of the Sisters’ case in regard to the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate. This is correct. However, a precedent of placing employer faith over employee health coverage has nonetheless been established.
A future case involving coverage for vaccinations or any number of other potential faith-based medical coverage questions could also wend its way through the courts, ultimately resulting in a similar decision.
It doesn’t have to be this way. With our current employment-based coverage system already straining under a massive pandemic, this is yet one more reason to move toward a universal coverage program like the rest of the developed world.
Imagine for a moment that a cure for COVID is developed. It’s extraordinarily expensive. And its mechanism of action conflicts with your boss’s beliefs, so it isn’t covered by your insurance plan. Could you afford it yourself?
Some might say that if an employee has a problem with their insurance, they can just go to work somewhere else.
Try telling that to millions of Americans who are out of work and desperate to find a job of any sort.
We can do better. No one should be required to directly pay for something they find at odds with their faith.
But likewise, no one should be denied health care coverage at the whim of anyone else’s faith, other than their own.
