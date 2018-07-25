Good reasons for safe abortions
In response to Rosalee Yeaworth’s comments in the July 8 Public Pulse (“Pregnancy a private matter”), I am grateful to see an intelligent, first-person account of the repercussions possible as a result of legislation against abortions.
There are many humane and sensible reasons to allow safe abortions, among them, medical necessity, the prospect of extreme financial burden or compromised living situations, fetal anomalies, failure of contraception methods and acts of rape or incest.
As a great-grandmother, I have long maintained that any male who legislates against abortion should be required to sign a contract pledging to support any child born because of the above circumstances until the child is 18. In some of the circumstances listed above, there is no financial responsibility (rape, incest).
If you do not have a womb, you have no right to make decisions regarding women’s reproductive issues. Women are often made victims of their own anatomy.
Glenda Blauch, Minden, Neb.
Should blind forfeit life?
If I understand the comment by Rosalee Yeaworth that a child destined to be born blind somehow forfeits his or her right to life (“Pregnancy a private matter,” July 8 Public Pulse), am I to conclude that the world would be better without the musical contributions of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and Andrea Bocelli?
Rick Crotty, Omaha
Liberals demeaning Kavanaugh
Liberals across America are demeaning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh any way they can. Fact is, they would demean any Trump nominee because they fear judges whose opinions adhere to the Constitution and judges who will not legislate from the bench.
One demand is that Kavanaugh always adhere to legal precedent. In our nation’s history, the Supreme Court has overridden precedent 127 times, including the Dred Scott, Brown v. Board of Education and Bowers v. Hardwick decisions.
Read some of Kavanaugh’s decisions. He makes it clear that at times his personal views on a case differ from his rulings because he must follow the laws as written.
That was the intent of the founders: Judges interpret the laws as written, regardless of their personal opinion. If the ruling is unpopular, then Congress can rewrite the law. What, pray tell, is wrong with that?
By the way, if the Supreme Court someday does overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion wouldn’t go away. Jurisdiction simply would return to the states, as is was prior to 1973.
Dennis Swanson, Glenwood, Iowa
Making a truly level playing field
After reading the front-page article in the July 9 World-Herald about the region’s businesses affected by the growing tariff war (“Industries scramble to cope with tariff battle”), I made an observation. The tariffs were put in place to “level the playing field” to bring jobs back to the United States.
I think it’s obvious that the better way to “level the playing field” is to fight for workers’ rights across the globe. Considering that steel and aluminum are commodities traded at a global price, the raw materials are the same price no matter where they are, making the biggest variables workers’ compensation and safety regulations.
The reason that foreign products are cheaper is that the workers in the factories are being exploited, plain and simple. If we fight for global workers’ rights, the playing field will truly be level.
Jeff Vavruska, Gretna
Wailing and moaning over Trump
I watch the news with great amusement when all of the usual cast of characters are paraded out to wail and moan that, once again, the sky is falling. This time it was because President Donald Trump didn’t say what the left and the media wanted to hear at Helsinki.
Before that, it was the children of illegal immigrants that so incensed the open-borders crowd. Let’s see, before that, was it prostitutes or young political opportunists? I just can’t keep track because it is one crisis after another.
Here is a simple test for Trump derangement syndrome, one that you can do in the privacy of your home. Ask yourself, just what could the president have said at Helsinki that would have gotten you squarely behind the Trump administration? That Russia hacked the poorly secured Democratic National Committee computers so missiles will be launched in 3-2-1? Or would you have been satisfied with a resumption of the Cold War?
I ask that in jest because we all know the answer. There is absolutely nothing that this president could ever say or do to make you happy.
But cheer up, maybe you can get your syndrome classified as a disease and get some money out of it.
David Uden, Omaha
No action equals no votes
Never has an American president been so ill-qualified for the position he holds. We were reminded of this during the recent NATO meeting and even more so during the outrageous meeting in Helsinki. For the most part, the selected Cabinet members are equally ill-qualified; their behavior seems designed to destroy the mission of the departments they lead.
The separation of the children at the border is too terrible to imagine. Not only are these separations disgraceful, they are traumatic and without doubt will lead to attachment disorder for these children. (Our prisons are full of adults suffering from attachment disorder.)
Add to this Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to not allow refugees and asylum seekers work permits. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals kids are still at risk. The promises to military recruits are being broken and discharges issued.
There are the growing trade wars with potential harm to our Nebraska farmers and increased costs for some imported goods. The list goes on. We have become the laughingstock of the world.
Congress has failed in its role of oversight. Although some members have spoken out, there is no follow-up action. To be silent is to be complicit. Those who have taken no action deserve no votes in November.
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.