Trump should have shown courage
President Donald Trump’s joint press conference in Helsinki was appalling: A sitting U.S. president undermined the United States’ collective intelligence efforts and gave favor to Vladimir Putin. The president stated he trusts and believes Putin since he simply denied any involvement in ordering an influence campaign against the U.S. electoral process.
Why does this president choose to reject and disregard the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, director of national intelligence and congressional committees, who have all concluded Russia was behind a cyberattack against the United States? Why would this president prefer to defy U.S. intelligence and security experts and instead take Putin’s word for it?
It is incomprehensible that any American, regardless of political party, would deem this behavior appropriate for a commander-in-chief. The president had a duty to show courage toward Putin by condemning the election interference and by compelling the release of 12 Russian officers charged with election interference. Instead, the entire world witnessed the U.S. president undermine the integrity of the office he holds.
Derek Colledge, Omaha
Trump is far from weak on Russia
This whole outrage about Helsinki is but a diversion away from some real negligence by the previous administration.
The Obama administration downplayed the Russian involvement in our elective process in a big way. The point is, if the Russians did it, it’s done. Just don’t let it happen again. And it appears the Mueller investigation is helping to take care of that problem.
Do I trust U.S. intelligence to be truthful? Not a bit. My first real skepticism started with the Gulf of Tonkin incident during Vietnam. Now we have had people like James Clapper and John Brennan as intelligence chiefs? They are as dishonest as they come.
President Donald Trump has every right to be skeptical, considering the abject bias against and hatred for him. And now the media and some politicians have the nerve to call Trump weak? That’s nuts.
Trump has kicked out numbers of diplomats and spies. Trump has shut down the Seattle consulate. Trump has helped to arm the Ukraine. Most of all, Trump has not stopped the investigation of Russian collusion, just to gain an understanding of their involvement.
What more do his critics want? War?
Trump sees a paradigm shift in relations with Russia. It is much more of a friend than an adversary, especially considering the growing aggression from China and the growth of terrorism in a lost western Europe. The Obama administration did none of that.
William Steiner, Omaha
Trump didn’t make my day
Well, the news conference from Helsinki was saddening and disappointing. Instead of President Donald Trump standing up for his own intelligence agencies, he pretty much threw them under the bus. This was his chance to show some backbone. So what does he do? Instead of saying our agencies have proof that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, he brings up how much he won the election by and something about a “server” — good grief. What does that have to do with the Russian interference?
He needs to get off the collusion idea and look at the big picture. And then to say Russia is the moral equivalency of the United States is really unbelievable. I think our country lost a lot of respect worldwide after listening to him.
This, along with his remarks that damaged the U.S. relationship with the NATO allies, did not make my day.
Clark Squires, Omaha
What about Clinton’s email?
Now that it’s been proved that the Russians hacked into the Democratic Party’s website, can there be any doubt that they also hacked into Hillary Clinton’s personal computer on which she kept classified government communications?
Why are the Democrats OK with that?
Ruth Naberhaus, Scranton, Iowa
Don’t destroy an Omaha treasure
The Douglas County Board’s decision to proceed on seizing the building at 18th and Howard Streets is beyond atrocious. The decision does not pass the smell test.
I am left to ponder, what’s the real reason to support such an action? There are many viable alternatives to consider, so why force demolition of a beautiful, occupied, loved building?
Was nothing learned from the Jobbers Canyon failure? Omaha holds claim to the dubious recognition of the city with the largest demolition of a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places.
I am begging the public to step up and put an end to this blatant disregard for Omaha’s shrinking number of historical buildings.
These same board members spent $50,000 of tax revenue on a private USS Omaha celebration (“Tax revenue will support private USS Omaha event,” Feb. 12 World-Herald). Where is the governance of this group?
If you do not care about Omaha’s historical buildings, consider the tax burden this decision creates. Please voice your opinion by contacting the Douglas County Board.
Gayle Lokey, Omaha
Church allows for death penalty
Robert Koley, as a fellow Catholic, certainly has the right to make a conscience-based decision against the use of capital punishment.
However, he is incorrect in stating that Gov. Pete Ricketts is going against the official position of his chosen faith. Koley is incorrect about the universal position of the Catholic faith regarding capital punishment. The catechism of the Catholic Church, page 546, Note 2266, clearly states: “Preserving the common good of society requires rendering the aggressor unable to inflict harm. For this reason the traditional teaching of the Church has acknowledged as well-founded the right and duty of legitimate public authority to punish malefactors by means of penalties commensurate with the gravity of the crime, not excluding, in cases of extreme gravity, the death penalty.”
It is inappropriate to judge a person’s faith or decisions of conscience, especially on false premises. “Judge not less you be judged,” Matthew 7: 1-3.
I will be voting for Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Gerald Fitzpatrick, Omaha
