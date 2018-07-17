Raise court fees, fines
Instead of just raising the taxes on property owners to fund a new juvenile center in Douglas County, why not also raise fees and fines for criminal behavior?
Let the ones who use court system pay more for it.
Between the city’s bonds and sewer separation, along with the different school systems’ bonds and county taxes, soon it will get too expensive to live in the area.
Raymond Muth, Omaha
Dog’s death disturbing
I cannot believe no citation was handed out for the death of the dog in the parking lot (“Dog dies after being left in SUV for 3 hours,” July 10 World-Herald).
If it were a child, they’d be in jail and rightfully so.
So cruel for that dog to suffer while the owners were eating out.
Wow! Take the dog home first. Dogs’ lives matter!
Jaimi Latta, Omaha
Conscience vs. death penalty
As a fellow Catholic, I am glad to see the three Catholic bishops of Nebraska oppose the killing of Carey Dean Moore. Their statement affirms the universal position of the Catholic Church that it is unjust to kill anyone when a prison system can render that individual unable to act again in a murderous way.
Our governor, Pete Ricketts, claims membership in the Catholic Church and, in his capacity as a private citizen, has acted directly against the official position of his chosen faith community.
Catholic belief affirms the governor’s and every person’s duty to follow the dictates of their own conscience. I choose to believe the governor is acting in good faith and perhaps doesn’t see how his position may be influenced by his political office and wealth.
I, following my conscience, join my name to the universal position of the Catholic Church and to the position taken by our Nebraska Legislature in 2015.
The Legislature’s thoughtful and courageous position: The death penalty is no longer a just decision in a place like Nebraska.
The conscious and free decision to end another person’s life unnecessarily is barbarous.
It may be politically expedient to kill Moore. It is clearly not necessary.
As a citizen of Nebraska, I ask my fellow Nebraskans to join me and hundreds of thousands of their fellow Nebraskans of many faiths and no particular faith in asserting our conscientious decision to vote this governor and his fellow administrators out of office at any and every opportunity.
Let’s live up to our Nebraska heritage, the Good Life ... for all.
Robert Koley, Omaha
Trump and the ‘people’
As an individual who has enjoyed a rewarding career in many facets of journalism, I am alternately bemused by and appalled at the sociopath masquerading as the leader of this (once) great nation.
He states that journalists are “the enemies of the people.” Days later, a madman shoots up a newspaper office in Maryland, and only then is a lukewarm retraction forthcoming.
To which people does he refer? Those of us who still care about the America that is being ripped apart before our very eyes?
Steve Paschang, Omaha
Allow year-round sale of E15
While Washington adjusts to the news of the change in leadership at the Environmental Protection Agency, Nebraska farmers are looking forward.
In our community, nothing has really changed; farmers are still experiencing incomes at a 12-year low, over half of farms aren’t turning a profit and the EPA continues to smother rural development.
An outdated and needless rule prohibits the year-round sale of higher biofuel blends, containing ethanol made from farm feedstocks.
Specifically, E15, a fuel with a 15 percent ethanol blend, is restricted from June until mid-September, right in the middle of the prime summer travel season.
E15’s higher ethanol content not only makes it more environmentally friendly, but also cheaper.
In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that American-made ethanol cuts carbon emissions by 43 percent or more, compared to petroleum.
With gas hovering near $3 a gallon, cheaper alternatives at the pump will come as a relief to drivers across America’s heartland.
Nebraska lawmakers and farmers need to send a message to acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler: Do not make the same mistakes as your predecessor.
President Donald Trump made a promise to rural communities, and former Administrator Scott Pruitt chose to side with special interests instead of our president.
Year-round E15 sales will help reinvigorate the stagnating rural economy, and it will provide drivers with cheaper options at the pump, so it’s imperative that Wheeler act swiftly.
Jim Stewart, Lincoln
Domestic steel prices
In the July 9 World-Herald, Chief Industries was bemoaning the tariffs on steel.
The company buys U.S. steel, but the tariffs are forcing the price up.
The tariffs aren’t raising the price of domestic steel — the steel companies are. If they were making a profit before the tariff, they’ll make more after because sales should increase.
But the steel companies take advantage and raise prices so the tariff does nothing to close the gap like it is designed to do.
Neil Willer, Omaha
Hypocrisy lives
I was perusing the Internet recently. I was fascinated to see that many of the same people who are griping about compassion for children at the borders were online cheering on the 30-year-old man who assaulted a 16-year-old in Texas for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.
Sadly, identifying this type of hypocrisy is only effective when you’re dealing with people who have shame.
Evan Trofholz, Columbus, Neb.
to Robert Koley: How does one condemn the death penalty and profess their faith in not killing anyone but then supports the church's doctrine of a just war?
The Catechism of the Catholic Church states in Article 5, “The Fifth Commandment” in paragraph 2267, “...the traditional teaching of the Church does not exclude recourse to the death penalty. “ The same paragraph goes on to state “Today, in fact, ...by rendering one who has committed an offense incapable of doing harm...the cases in which an execution of the offender is an absolute necessity ‘are very rare, if not practically non-existent’”. The Catholic position does not condemn the death penalty. The official position is that it is almost never just at this time in our human history. The consistent logic concerning when war is just and even required is also clearly articulated there.
