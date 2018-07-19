Books reflect another’s viewpoint
Having taught for 43 years, and having read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books to students of all ethnic backgrounds and genders, I am disappointed on how shallow parents are regarding children’s reading (“Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books create tricky terrain for parents, teachers,” July 16 World-Herald). A child reads to experience life through another viewpoint and does not always choose to live according to the author’s view.
Wilder’s books give students a viewpoint of the settling of the West from her perspective. There is more than one reaction to the Native Americans expressed by the author. And as a teacher, I find it important to expose children to more than one thought, even if it is a thought you don’t agree with.
The American Library Association’s Association for Library Services to Children decision to remove the award, created in Wilder’s honor, shows contempt for children. Children cannot be taught inclusiveness, integrity and respect when not given a chance to explore ideas in the safety of a book, nor have a mature discussion about differences in thought. When thoughts are controlled, there is no freedom.
Fran Kaye’s mature academic discussion of throwing the book on the floor and stomping on it, as a 2-year-old would, shows that there is more in these books that should be explored. Perhaps as we encourage undocumented immigration into our country, we will learn a lesson the Native Americans learned, that those who come in uninvited, who have different values, laws and religion, will in the end destroy our civilization as we know it.
Lloyd Petersen, Columbus, Neb
State should show mercy
It has been 39 years since the murders of two Omaha cab drivers. The lives of two men were callously ended. Two families were deprived of their loved ones. Our community lost two citizens.
When asked his thoughts about the scheduled execution of Carey Dean Moore, Steve Helgeland, son of Maynard Helgeland, who was shot and killed by Moore in August 1979, said, “I have no interest in watching him die. It’s not going to do anything for me.” We agree.
As women who have joined communities of Catholic religious sisters serving in Nebraska to spread the Gospel by teaching and example, we don’t see anything to be gained by executing an inmate who has been safely incarcerated by our prison system for decades. On the contrary, the state-sponsored killing of an individual, even one convicted of the heinous crime of murder, contributes to the cycle of violence that is endemic in our society.
Through our histories and our service to the people of Nebraska, we have striven to be educators, healers and advocates for the vulnerable members of our community. We call on the State of Nebraska to do the same: to show mercy and true justice by foregoing another violent and senseless killing. At the same time, we pray for healing and comfort for the victims of violence and for a change of heart and behavior for those who perpetrate such violence.
Margaret Hickey, president,
Notre Dame Sisters
Mary Gehringer, prioress,
Servants of Mary
Susan Sanders, president,
Sisters of Mercy West
Midwest Community
Omaha
Why destroy old building?
It is a travesty to use eminent domain to seize private property needlessly. I can’t imagine that the former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building could be demolished and replaced for less than triple the cost of another location, and Omaha stands to lose yet another historic building, while other sites in the city grow weeds.
I have been renovating and managing property in the downtown area for nearly 40 years. I believe that Bob Perrin’s building can become an Omaha landmark, adding a great deal to our tax base, rather than another hasty project into which the taxpayers pour money.
Is this really the ideal site for a new Juvenile Justice Center?
Dan M. Sullivan, Omaha
Preserve historic building
Does anyone with the power of eminent domain have regrets that we have destroyed many buildings of significant historical and architectural value? Think of Jobbers Canyon, the Old Post Office and many others which have been destroyed and their possible purposes and unique architecture lost forever.
Compare that to the Old Market, Union Station, Central High School, Fort Omaha and many other historical gems which have been preserved and repurposed for the benefit of our community. I’ve been in the building at 420 S. 18th St., and I was awed by its impressive structure and the story of its use for nearly a century. If it is destroyed we will lose another piece of Omaha’s history forever.
I hope those with the power to decide the fate of this historic building will do the right thing and allow the owner to restore and preserve it for productive use. Please save this building before it’s too late (again).
Barney Deden, Omaha
Sasse has nothing to fear
Who cares if Gov. Pete Ricketts runs for U.S. Senate? Sen. Ben Sasse will eat his lunch.
I respect Gov. Ricketts, but he has no ability to grow Nebraska’s economy. Little or no imagination. And that’s the only way to improve our economy.
We pinched all the pennies we can; cut all the budgets we can. Anyone can see that the No. 1 job of the governor in Nebraska is to grow the economy. That’s what wise and successful states do. Sorry, Governor, but you bore me.
Tom Huyck, Omaha
Stop doing nothing
Let us assume that Trump supporters voted for him for a variety of valid reasons: immigration; tariffs; Hillary; tax cuts; court appointments, whatever.
Did anyone vote for Trump expecting that he would side with the KGB over the FBI, CIA and our national intelligence agencies? Make no mistake about it, Trump is violating his oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.” It is long past time for patriots to quit excusing his treasonous behavior and repudiate him.
Edmund Burke’s aphorism was never more true: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Stop doing nothing.
Patrick J. Barrett, Omaha
