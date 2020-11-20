Rick Galusha: Will we remain a culture of grievances, or choose the better 'we'?

But Dunn’s dream was planted in the dreams of others: a girl from Benson High who practiced guitar in her room, a young man who moved from rural Shenandoah to make music in Omaha, or a Black man who sang, “Color Him Father” in homage to his stepfather.

A friend recently joked that, “COVID is God’s way of sending us to our room to contemplate our actions.”

This nation is facing a dark winter. We can choose to remain on a course of division and hyperpartisanship. Or we can look not to Washington, on stages or sports fields, but in the mirror.

“Try to realize it’s all within you and without you. No one else can make you change.”

Omaha is a giving community. As Laird, Dunn and area musicians have demonstrated year after year, individual acts define community. Some choose the better “we.” Others choose bickering and division. For decades, the world looked to the USA for leadership and strength; resolve and character. Your kids’ and grandkid’s future reside in your choices. E Pluribus Unum: Out of many, one.

“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”

Rick Galusha teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president for two terms.