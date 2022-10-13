The Public Pulse: Bacon's legacy; OPS transportation; "Silent Spring"

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after Oct. 25. No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.

Bacon's legacy

Don Bacon's latest ads remind us, repeatedly, that he is a retired general. I hope that he was braver in whatever action he saw while serving, than he has been in regards to Donald Trump. His two votes against impeachment speak volumes about his lack of bravery and principles in politics. As a general, he was sworn to uphold and protect the Constitution of the United States. I do not know if retirement relieves him of this responsibility.

Beyond the impeachment votes, Bacon has rarely criticized Trump for any of his unethical or stupid acts while in office. His silence, and that of almost all Republican elected officials, is a sign of self-serving cowardice. It is shameful.

Representative Bacon's ads also remind us that he "brings home the bacon." I have to wonder, a couple of generations from now, if that will be his legacy. Will his descendants, years from now, talk about him and say "Well, Grandpa Don was willing to allow our democracy be destroyed , but on the other hand he did 'bring home the bacon?'"

I guess its fitting that bacon does not have a backbone.

Duane Bier, Omaha

Sales tax

The constitution gives our representatives the authority and responsibility to make the laws for our nation. Legal citizens can influence laws through their vote, and ability to convince others to vote likewise. The federal income tax has turned into an uncontrollable burden on the taxpayer. Voters must force the politicians to do away with the federal income tax and replace it with a valued-added sales tax. The federal income tax gives our representatives too many opportunities to give exemptions or influence corporations in return for campaign contributions. Your candidate must be a valued sales tax advocate.

With the value added sales tax, you only pay taxes on what you purchase. An adjustment could be made for low-income families.

Richard Lorence, Omaha

Legal and rare

There is no inherent conflict between groups of people who want abortion to be legal and those who want it to be rare. Major conflict entered the picture when politicians, eager to motivate single-issue voters/donors, told them to focus on making abortion illegal and forget about everything else. Legal and rare as the goal creates an atmosphere where women and children are treated with respect, and health care and education are priorities.

A focus on making abortion illegal is about creating sides that don’t need to exist, and it dooms women’s rights to autonomy and privacy, as well as important aspects of health care and education. If a politician genuinely wants there to be fewer abortions, they will be actively interested in what policies reduce the numbers of unwanted pregnancies, such as widespread availability of birth control.

They will also research and work to implement policies shown to make a woman more likely to decide to keep an unexpected pregnancy, such as better wages, universal health care and universal child care. Imagine how positive the atmosphere for women’s reproductive health care and early childhood would be right now in the U.S. if politicians claiming to have a fervent interest in the lives of babies had actually spent the past decades focused on how to make abortion rare.

Instead, they focused on making it illegal, revealing a true lack of interest in not only children, but the real-world trauma they are causing for women. The only genuine interest those politicians have is in political division and fundraising, not human lives.

Tammy Hansen Snell, Omaha

Environmental effects

In 1960, I drove from Omaha to Manhattan, Kansas, to serve at Fort Riley. Every 50 miles or so, I needed to wash the insects off my windshield. Last month, I made the same trip, nearly 400 miles in all with not a single insect on the windshield. Since I was born, the population of humans on the planet has tripled. In the last decade alone, the population of insects has decreased by about 41% overall, with much higher losses for individual species. There are many fewer butterflies in my yard now, and seemingly, not even so many mosquitoes as usual. Perhaps Rachel Carson, in her book “Silent Spring” was right.

Dan M. Sullivan, Omaha