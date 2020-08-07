The Public Pulse: City Council, take action; Mask wearing is vital; Morally right proposal

City Council, take action
First of all, I can’t thank enough the medical staffs in Nebraska who are putting their lives at risk to save others. It is a proven fact worldwide that masks save lives and slow the pandemic. All medical experts agree.
It is sad that our political leaders in Nebraska are more concerned about politics than human life. To intimidate Dr. Pour was awful.
I see many nonmask-wearers in public spreading the virus. I have underlying health conditions. I’m afraid to go out in public.
Please, Omaha City Council, get the votes to pass a mask mandate.
William Voss, Omaha
Mask-wearing is vital
With COVID-19 case numbers steadily increasing again over the past several weeks, I have seen many people acting responsibly and wearing a mask, but I have sadly seen an equal number flippantly forgoing masks and willingly endangering the lives of myself and others.
I have a suppressed immune system due to the chemotherapy agents I must take to keep my arthritis from destroying my joints and organs. I cope with the fact that I am at an increased risk for catching and becoming seriously ill from SARS-CoV-2, and do everything I can to stay healthy by restricting the activities I do in public, wearing a mask whenever I leave the house and constantly using hand sanitizer or washing my hands. However, I can’t guarantee I’ll stay healthy by my actions alone.
My health depends on my friends, family and community members doing their part to wear a mask, alter their daily habits to increase their physical distance from other people and frequently sanitize their hands and objects they’ve touched.
Mask mandates are not intended to make our lives harder or punish us for leaving the house. Rather, these mandates are meant to serve as a reminder that our actions right now will seriously impact the lives of others and provide an additional source of motivation for us in the onus of wearing a mask.
Alexandra Worth, Omaha
MD/Ph.D. candidate, Creighton University
Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology
Virus’s airborne potential
On Monday (OWH, Aug. 4) Julie Anderson wrote an article describing research by Joshua Santarpia of the Nebraska Medical Center and other researchers supporting evidence that the coronavirus may be spread in an “airborne fashion.” If true, this identifies a new pathway of how the virus is spread.
Coronavirus particles are somewhere between .02 to .3 microns. It is known that particles less than 100 microns in size can remain airborne for extended periods of time, and respirable particles less than 5 microns can reach deep tissues in the lung.
Based on Santarpia’s research, airborne samples measuring less than 1 micron showed some evidence that the virus may be capable of replication, indicating that the virus has the potential to be infectious.
What does this mean? A virus-infected person exhales particles of virus small enough to remain suspended in the air for a extended period of time and the particles may be infectious. Therefore, the risk of obtaining the virus is dependent in part on the ventilation of the room, the length of time of exposure, and the distance between individuals during exposure.
A loose-fitting mask would provide some protection and that would depend on the cloth used in making the mask and mask construction.
Joseph M. Slattery, Omaha
former OSHA compliance officer
It’s census time
Every ten years, the United States counts every citizen to determine how federal funds will be disbursed. However, frequently people with disabilities are not counted due to accessibility challenges and wider systematic inequalities. In an effort to improve participation, The Arc of Nebraska has been working to reach out, educate and motivate people with disabilities across the state to complete the census.
There may be no disability-specific questions on the 2020 Census, but that doesn’t mean disabled people don’t count. In fact, census data is essential for people with disabilities because it informs funding programs many people with disabilities rely on, like Medicaid, housing vouchers, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and education programs.
“When everyone is counted, our communities get their fair share of federal funding to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Arc Executive Director Edison McDonald.
Even with many self-isolating, it’s easy to complete and be safely done right in the comfort of your home. Census workers will soon begin visiting households that have not yet responded, so those who want to avoid interaction at their doorstep are encouraged to complete the census as soon as possible.
Respond today online at www.My2020Census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
Edison McDonald, Lincoln
This bill is morally right
I read with interest the letter in last week’s Pulse from Marti Carrington opposing Legislative Bill 814. It is hard to believe that we have people and organizations that would support dismemberment abortion. She says that this bill is not backed by science and not supported by the medical community. What science and what medical community would support removing a living baby in the womb, in pieces?
David Heer, Omaha
