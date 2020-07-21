The Public Pulse: Community must help schools; Message against racism; Pardons, hypocrisy

Community must help schools
While I am not thrilled with the lose/lose options our schools are offering families for the return to school, I am not interested in piling on. The schools have been dealt an unbelievable challenge that, as far as I can tell, has been placed solely on them by this community.
While kids are less likely to fall ill to COVID, they are considered spreaders. The schools are already at a deficit for teachers. On a good day, there are teachers with co-morbidities and/or families with health issues who will not return to school during COVID. Substitute teachers were already hard to find pre-COVID. What sub will want to teach now? Add on the very short timeline educators have been given to turn this all around and make work successfully for all families.
Why is this not being approached as a community problem? Why are our community leaders — civic, business, health care and private sectors — not working with the schools to come up with schooling and day care solutions for what is clearly a societal dilemma? Why are we expecting schools to apply learning standards, processes and timelines based on a standard that only works in conventional times, not during a worldwide pandemic?
Let’s stop castigating school officials and deflecting responsibility. Let’s support schools and families by working together as a community to solve this community issue, creatively and productively.
Magan Smith, Omaha
Half-time approach is wrong
The lead editorial in the July 14 Wall Street Journal came out in full support of reopening the schools this fall, offering these statistics: Thirty children under the age of 15 have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. versus, in a typical year, 190 from the flu, 436 from suicide, 635 from homicide and 4,114 from unintentional deaths such as drowning. And in Sweden, which kept schools open, only 20 children under age 20 — 0.6% of confirmed cases — have been admitted to the ICU, and only one has died.
These statistics contrast with the Omaha Public Schools’ decision to conduct classes on a half-time basis, largely because of the inability to practice adequate “social distancing” with full-time attendance due to school overcrowding. In terms of “the science,” it would be very helpful if the OPS decision-makers could provide evidence that “social distancing” has any impact on whether or not school-age children contract the virus, and if not, that therefore these children are at any risk of passing on the virus to others. Assuming such evidence does not exist, I implore these same decision-makers to declare that the OPS schools will be open for all students on a full-time basis.
The OPS administration has unfortunately decided that their students will, by definition, getting only half of the education of the children in the “suburban” schools such as Bennington, Elkhorn, Millard and Westside where full-time attendance for all students will be practiced. It will be very interesting to learn how many parents of OPS students elect to request transfers into these “suburban” schools so that their children can receive the justly deserved education that they require.
David Krause, Omaha
MIA-POW flag
I would like to know just how long it takes for a the armed forces of the United States to comply with a federal law and an executive order signed and issued by the president of the United States? I am speaking specifically of the National POW-MIA Flag Act, S. 693, Public Law #116-67, passed by Congress on Nov. 7, 2019. President Donald Trump made this an executive order on Nov. 11, 2019, and the order states that “the POW-MIA Flag will be flown under the American Flag at all military installations, government offices, Post Offices, and National Cemeteries on all days on which the flag of the United States is displayed.”
I started asking about this on Offutt Air Base on March 11, 2020. I have tried to contact several people in command, and all my tries have basically yielded nothing! I was even told that after the new gazebo on the parade field was completed, the flag pole painted and a new rope installed, that the POW-MIA flag would be flying beneath the American flag. This had not happened.
It has now been eight months since the executive order was signed, and still nothing has happened.
Roger L. Kopf, Nebraska City
The message is easy to understand
Scott (July 17 Pulse), I think you’ve missed the point on BLM and what the meaning is. Plain and simple, stop killing unarmed black people! Yes, you are a racist if you can’t understand that rage is the answer to violence perpetrated on a race of people. Plain and simple, stop killing us!
Andrew Williams, Omaha
Hypocrisy on pardons
In his July 13 letter to the Public Pulse, Patrick Sweaney writes that Stone, Flynn and Arpaio are all “laughing because they have been convicted of felonies but exonerated by President Trump and his criminal organization.” Mr. Sweaney, how quickly you forget — or maybe chose to forget. President Obama exonerated 1,927 people convicted of federal crimes, more than any president since Harry Truman! Obama commuted sentences for the likes of people like Chelsea Manning, who committed esponiage and Oscar Lopez, who was sentenced to 55 years for plotting to overthrow the U.S. government.
You are right about one thing — America will show exactly what we think about the lefty hypocrisy in November.
Brian Hickey, La Vista
